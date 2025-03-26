I-Mab to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
ROCKVILLE, Md., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a US-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held April 7-10, 2025.
Details are as follows:
|24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
|Conference Date:
|April 7-10, 2025
|Format:
|Company Presentation and one-on-one meetings
|Presentation Time:
|Monday, April 7, 2025, 8:45 to 9:25 AM ET
|Webcast Link:
|Register here
About I-Mab
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit us at: https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
+1 617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
IR@imabbio.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.