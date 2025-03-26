Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,820 in the last 365 days.

I-Mab to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a US-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that I-Mab’s management team will participate in 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held April 7-10, 2025.

Details are as follows:

24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference  
Conference Date: April 7-10, 2025
Format: Company Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation Time: Monday, April 7, 2025, 8:45 to 9:25 AM ET
Webcast Link: Register here
   

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit us at: https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
+1 617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
IR@imabbio.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

I-Mab to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more