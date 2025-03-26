nesto Recognized as a Top Mortgage Employer in Canada by CMP





MONTREAL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nesto Group, Canada’s largest technology-enabled mortgage lender, is proud to announce nesto has been recognized as a Top Mortgage Employer by Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP) for 2025. This prestigious award highlights nesto’s dedication to fostering a supportive work environment and creating a culture that values its employees.

The CMP Top Mortgage Employer award is based on a thorough assessment process, which includes an anonymous survey of employees from nominated companies.

"We are honored to be named a Top Mortgage Employer by CMP," said Marie-Eve Bernard, Sr. Vice-President Human Resources at nesto Group. “We believe talent is the cornerstone of our success. We're committed to listening to and empowering our people through technology as one driver to unlock their full potential and drive innovation."

nesto has consistently focused on building a company culture that encourages innovation, collaboration, and professional development. This award underscores the success of these efforts and solidifies nesto’s position as an employer of choice in the Canadian mortgage industry.

About nesto Group:

nesto is part of the nesto Group, Canada’s third-largest non-bank mortgage lender, with over $63 billion in mortgages under administration. Powered by a best-in-class proprietary technology platform fueled by AI, we provide seamless and efficient mortgage solutions and services to residential borrowers, commercial clients, and financial institutions. nesto groups’ activities are carried out principally through CMLS, CMLS asset management, nesto and intellifi.

The nesto Group is on a mission to build Canada’s mortgage ecosystem of the future.

nesto awarded CMP Top Mortgage Employer 2025 Top Mortgage Employer award

