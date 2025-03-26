Submit Release
Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Depth to the West and Near Pit to the East

MONTREAL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce additional high-grade silver drill results from its drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • In the Central Zone from the 2,000m level:
    • Hole DZG-SF-24-228 intercepted 3,794 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) over 10.0 meters (“m”)
    • Hole DZG-SF-24-353 intercepted 572 g/t Ag over 13.0m
  • In the open-pit area:
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-413 intercepted 1,001 g/t Ag over 28.0m, including 2,787 g/t Ag over 7.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-452 intercepted 1,364 g/t Ag over 14.0m, including 2,433 g/t Ag over 6.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-232 intercepted 1,054 g/t Ag over 11.0m, including 2,063 g/t Ag over 5.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-401 intercepted 3,565 g/t Ag over 3.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-155 intercepted 755 g/t Ag over 13.0m
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-399 intercepted 1,298 g/t Ag over 7.0m, including 2,081 g/t Ag over 4.0m
  • At depth near the granite contact:
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-203 intercepted 911 g/t Ag over 10.0m, including 4,855 g/t Ag over 1.5m
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-209 intercepted 1,756 g/t Ag over 4.5m including 6,800 g/t Ag over 1.0m
    • Hole ZG-SF-24-259 intercepted 1,082 g/t Ag over 8.5m, including 2,133 g/t Ag over 2.7m
    • Hole ZG-SF-25-290 intercepted 823 g/t Ag over 10.0m and 2,055 g/t Ag over 4.5m
  • 2,653m of the 2025 exploration program drilled year to date

"Today's high-grade silver drill results, particularly holes ZG-SF-24-290 and ZG-SF-24-259 near the granite contact, confirm the presence of an additional high-grade zone to the west by the fault, reinforcing the potential to expand Zgounder resources at depth,” said Benoit La Salle, Aya Gold & Silver President & CEO. “In addition, high-grade intercepts near the open-pit, including ZG-RC-24-413 and ZG-RC-24-452, confirm the continuity of high-grade mineralization to the east, supporting our confidence in extending the open-pit operation. With two underground rigs and one RC rig currently active, we expect a steady flow of results in the coming months to further enhance our understanding and resource potential."

Included in this release are results from 490 holes, which include 27 surface Diamond Drill (“DDH”), 192 underground DDH, 198 Reverse Circulation (“RC”), 37 T28 and 36 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length Ag x width
      (g/t) (m)  
Surface DDH
ZG-24-128 26.0 32.0 960 6.0 5 760
Including 30.0 32.0 2428 2.0 4 856
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-203 176.0 186.0 911 10.0 9 106
Including 180.5 182.0 4 855 1.5 7 282
ZG-SF-24-209 299.0 303.5 1 756 4.5 7 900
Including 300.0 301.0 6 800 1.0 6 800
ZG-SF-24-219 65.0 70.0 1 147 5.0 5 734
Including 65.0 67.5 2 174 2.5 5 434
ZG-SF-24-223 97.0 108.0 439 11.0 4 832
ZG-SF-24-259 66.0 74.5 1 082 8.5 9 197
Including 67.5 70.2 2 133 2.7 5 760
ZG-SF-25-290 275.0 285.0 823 10.0 8 228
ZG-SF-25-290 297.5 302.0 2 055 4.5 9 246
DZG-SF-24-228 6.0 16.0 3 794 10.0 37 940
DZG-SF-24-325 52.0 58.0 1 113 6.0 6 675
DZG-SF-24-353 46.5 59.5 572 13.0 7 430
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-155 0.0 13.0 755 13.0 9 812
ZG-RC-24-169 0.0 17.0 484 17.0 8 220
ZG-RC-24-232 0.0 11.0 1 054 11.0 11 596
Including 0.0 5.0 2 063 5.0 10 316
ZG-RC-24-354 19.0 31.0 664 12.0 7 969
Including 22.0 25.0 1 793 3.0 5 380
ZG-RC-24-390 1.0 6.0 971 5.0 4 856
ZG-RC-24-399 63.0 70.0 1 298 7.0 9 085
Including 64.0 68.0 2 081 4.0 8 324
ZG-RC-24-401 17.0 20.0 3 565 3.0 10 696
ZG-RC-24-413 10.0 38.0 1 001 28.0 28 026
Including 26.0 33.0 2 787 7.0 19 512
ZG-RC-24-424 42.0 44.0 3 733 2.0 7 466
ZG-RC-24-452 39.0 53.0 1 364 14.0 19 100
Including 45.0 51.0 2 433 6.0 14 596
ZG-RC-24-471 0.0 7.0 826 7.0 5 780
ZG-RC-24-491 0.0 15.0 538 15.0 8 068
Including 4.0 10.0 949 6.0 5 692
ZG-RC-25-412 27.0 37.0 745 10.0 7 452
ZG-RC-25-449 11.0 15.0 1 347 4.0 5 388
Underground T28
T28-24-525 7.2 12.0 1 397 4.8 6 706
Underground YAK
YAK-24-143 1.2 21.6 382 20.4 7 784
YAK-24-144 13.2 25.2 520 12.0 6 238
YAK-24-152 3.6 9.6 1 532 6.0 9 192


Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

FIgure 1

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver’s Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, will be developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com 		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management’s expectations regarding Aya’s future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “confirm”, “potential”, “expand”, “confidence”, “extend”, “expect”, “enhance”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, or are “likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the continuity of the mineralization and its grade, the potential to extend strikes, expand resources at depth, expand open pit operations, obtain results in the coming months to enhance our understanding of the resource potential, increasing ounces within and near the open pit area, expanding open-pit operations in the near term, enhancing the resource and better understanding the deposit as well as exploration results in the open-pit and underground areas. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya’s 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length Ag x width
      (g/t) (m)  
Surface DDH
ZG-24-109 76.0 80.0 124 4.0 496
ZG-24-109 84.0 84.5 132 0.5 66
ZG-24-112 66.0 70.5 105 4.5 474
ZG-24-112 78.0 79.5 76 1.5 114
ZG-24-112 91.5 98.3 132 6.8 896
ZG-24-119 110.0 112.8 291 2.8 815
ZG-24-122 2.6 4.0 140 1.4 196
ZG-24-123 1.7 10.2 404 8.5 3 437
ZG-24-124 4.2 6.5 361 2.3 831
ZG-24-125 3.3 7.3 167 4.0 668
ZG-24-127 0.0 2.8 111 2.8 312
ZG-24-127 23.0 24.5 358 1.5 538
ZG-24-128 3.0 3.7 264 0.7 185
ZG-24-128 26.0 32.0 960 6.0 5 760
Including 30.0 32.0 2 428 2.0 4 856
ZG-24-128 43.5 44.0 144 0.5 72
ZG-24-132 5.3 8.0 213 2.7 575
ZG-24-138 5.5 6.0 78 0.5 39
ZG-24-138 7.0 8.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-24-138 14.0 15.0 80 1.0 80
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-179 53.1 55.0 1 102 1.9 2 093
ZG-SF-24-200 257.0 265.0 375 8.0 3 002
ZG-SF-24-201 139.0 140.5 164 1.5 246
ZG-SF-24-201 149.0 150.5 212 1.5 318
ZG-SF-24-201 155.5 162.5 138 7.0 964
ZG-SF-24-201 165.5 167.0 80 1.5 120
ZG-SF-24-203 150.0 151.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-SF-24-203 155.0 156.5 75 1.5 113
ZG-SF-24-203 176.0 186.0 911 10.0 9 106
Including 180.5 182.0 4 855 1.5 7 282
ZG-SF-24-203 195.5 197.0 77 1.5 116
ZG-SF-24-207 157.5 164.0 621 6.5 4 038
Including 158.5 160.0 2 036 1.5 3 054
ZG-SF-24-207 166.5 168.0 76 1.5 114
ZG-SF-24-208 144.5 145.5 156 1.0 156
ZG-SF-24-209 299.0 303.5 1 756 4.5 7 900
Including 300.0 301.0 6 800 1.0 6 800
ZG-SF-24-209 311.0 312.5 80 1.5 120
ZG-SF-24-210 141.5 144.5 98 3.0 294
ZG-SF-24-210 150.0 151.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-SF-24-213 246.5 251.0 228 4.5 1 024
ZG-SF-24-213 255.5 256.5 168 1.0 168
ZG-SF-24-215 148.5 150.0 220 1.5 330
ZG-SF-24-216 90.0 91.5 236 1.5 354
ZG-SF-24-216 100.7 101.7 79 1.0 79
ZG-SF-24-217 124.0 125.5 304 1.5 456
ZG-SF-24-217 126.0 126.5 104 0.5 52
ZG-SF-24-219 57.5 60.0 112 2.5 279
ZG-SF-24-219 65.0 70.0 1 147 5.0 5 734
Including 65.0 67.5 2 174 2.5 5 434
ZG-SF-24-219 82.0 83.0 159 1.0 159
ZG-SF-24-220 311.0 315.0 107 4.0 428
ZG-SF-24-223 84.0 86.0 92 2.0 184
ZG-SF-24-223 89.0 92.0 118 3.0 354
ZG-SF-24-223 97.0 108.0 439 11.0 4 832
Including 97.0 101.0 916 4.0 3 664
ZG-SF-24-224 129.0 130.1 100 1.1 110
ZG-SF-24-227 108.0 109.5 212 1.5 318
ZG-SF-24-228 279.5 284.0 499 4.5 2 244
ZG-SF-24-228 302.5 305.5 98 3.0 294
ZG-SF-24-228 326.0 327.0 140 1.0 140
ZG-SF-24-229 60.5 62.0 400 1.5 600
ZG-SF-24-230 243.5 244.4 77 0.9 69
ZG-SF-24-232 153.0 154.5 280 1.5 420
ZG-SF-24-232 184.5 185.6 3 176 1.1 3 494
ZG-SF-24-235 31.0 33.0 164 2.0 328
ZG-SF-24-235 64.0 69.5 536 5.5 2 948
ZG-SF-24-243 66.2 67.4 475 1.2 570
ZG-SF-24-247 45.0 47.4 625 2.4 1 501
ZG-SF-24-249 77.0 78.0 1 244 1.0 1 244
ZG-SF-24-250 50.5 52.0 80 1.5 120
ZG-SF-24-251 48.0 54.0 204 6.0 1 224
ZG-SF-24-251 62.2 63.5 104 1.3 135
ZG-SF-24-252 34.0 38.0 653 4.0 2 610
ZG-SF-24-252 44.0 45.5 228 1.5 342
ZG-SF-24-252 55.5 56.5 290 1.0 290
ZG-SF-24-252 73.0 73.5 672 0.5 336
ZG-SF-24-256 132.0 133.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-SF-24-256 134.5 136.0 2 720 1.5 4 080
ZG-SF-24-256 139.0 140.5 84 1.5 126
ZG-SF-24-259 60.5 62.0 112 1.5 168
ZG-SF-24-259 66.0 74.5 1 082 8.5 9 197
Including 67.5 70.2 2 133 2.7 5 760
ZG-SF-24-259 94.0 96.0 100 2.0 200
ZG-SF-24-261 45.5 51.5 401 6.0 2 406
ZG-SF-24-262 116.5 117.0 76 0.5 38
ZG-SF-24-263 16.0 17.5 204 1.5 306
ZG-SF-24-264 113.0 114.5 104 1.5 156
ZG-SF-24-267 39.5 41.5 82 2.0 164
ZG-SF-24-268 235.8 237.3 108 1.5 162
ZG-SF-24-269 78.5 80.0 84 1.5 126
ZG-SF-24-269 86.0 90.0 388 4.0 1 553
ZG-SF-24-269 94.0 94.5 84 0.5 42
ZG-SF-24-269 97.0 100.0 213 3.0 640
ZG-SF-24-272 56.0 57.5 104 1.5 156
ZG-SF-24-278 100.0 101.5 111 1.5 166
ZG-SF-24-281 94.5 97.4 1 033 2.9 2 994
Including 95.0 96.5 1 741 1.5 2 612
ZG-SF-24-284 85.0 85.5 160 0.5 80
ZG-SF-24-284 92.5 93.5 184 1.0 184
ZG-SF-24-284 95.0 95.5 76 0.5 38
ZG-SF-24-284 97.0 97.5 160 0.5 80
ZG-SF-24-286 117.5 121.0 151 3.5 528
ZG-SF-24-286 127.0 128.5 208 1.5 312
ZG-SF-24-286 130.0 130.5 113 0.5 57
ZG-SF-24-286 131.5 132.0 92 0.5 46
ZG-SF-25-290 213.0 214.0 192 1.0 192
ZG-SF-25-290 223.0 224.0 220 1.0 220
ZG-SF-25-290 275.0 285.0 823 10.0 8 228
Including 279.0 281.0 2 252 2.0 4 504
ZG-SF-25-290 290.5 291.5 356 1.0 356
ZG-SF-25-290 297.5 302.0 2 055 4.5 9 246
ZG-SF-25-291 70.8 71.3 230 0.5 115
DZG-SF-24-156 33.5 36.5 460 3.0 1 380
DZG-SF-24-156 55.5 56.5 244 1.0 244
DZG-SF-24-167 67.5 69.0 116 1.5 174
DZG-SF-24-190 39.0 40.5 212 1.5 318
DZG-SF-24-192 34.0 35.5 216 1.5 324
DZG-SF-24-203 22.0 23.0 88 1.0 88
DZG-SF-24-203 28.0 29.0 80 1.0 80
DZG-SF-24-205 28.0 31.0 272 3.0 816
DZG-SF-24-206 22.5 31.5 261 9.0 2 350
Including 24.5 25.5 1 292 1.0 1 292
DZG-SF-24-209 34.0 37.5 446 3.5 1 560
DZG-SF-24-220 30.5 34.5 992 4.0 3 966
Including 30.5 31.5 2 360 1.0 2 360
DZG-SF-24-220 38.5 40.0 148 1.5 222
DZG-SF-24-220 46.5 48.0 308 1.5 462
DZG-SF-24-222 28.5 30.0 268 1.5 402
DZG-SF-24-228 6.0 16.0 3 794 10.0 37 940
DZG-SF-24-248 59.5 60.5 188 1.0 188
DZG-SF-24-248 62.5 63.5 92 1.0 92
DZG-SF-24-248 67.0 68.5 88 1.5 132
DZG-SF-24-254 31.0 37.0 88 6.0 530
DZG-SF-24-254 41.5 43.0 148 1.5 222
DZG-SF-24-254 46.0 47.5 84 1.5 126
DZG-SF-24-254 55.0 56.5 140 1.5 210
DZG-SF-24-262 6.0 7.0 344 1.0 344
DZG-SF-24-266 63.0 65.5 1 187 2.5 2 968
DZG-SF-24-268 3.0 4.5 112 1.5 168
DZG-SF-24-268 20.0 21.5 492 1.5 738
DZG-SF-24-268 26.5 29.0 364 2.5 910
DZG-SF-24-268 46.0 48.5 95 2.5 238
DZG-SF-24-269 10.5 13.5 111 3.0 332
DZG-SF-24-269 19.5 21.0 496 1.5 744
DZG-SF-24-269 37.0 41.0 337 4.0 1 348
DZG-SF-24-269 48.0 49.0 88 1.0 88
DZG-SF-24-269 63.0 65.0 160 2.0 320
DZG-SF-24-270 27.5 32.5 826 5.0 4 128
Including 29.5 32.5 1 236 3.0 3 708
DZG-SF-24-282 46.0 47.5 100 1.5 150
DZG-SF-24-295 28.5 30.0 98 1.5 147
DZG-SF-24-295 49.5 51.0 96 1.5 144
DZG-SF-24-297 19.0 26.0 196 7.0 1 370
Including 19.0 20.0 622 1.0 622
DZG-SF-24-297 39.5 47.0 342 7.5 2 562
DZG-SF-24-297 55.5 60.0 357 4.5 1 605
Including 56.5 57.5 868 1.0 868
DZG-SF-24-303 54.5 56.5 279 2.0 558
DZG-SF-24-320 23.5 24.5 180 1.0 180
DZG-SF-24-320 33.5 35.0 172 1.5 258
DZG-SF-24-321 51.5 53.5 94 2.0 188
DZG-SF-24-322 13.5 15.0 124 1.5 186
DZG-SF-24-323 52.5 57.0 254 4.5 1 142
DZG-SF-24-324 43.0 46.0 94 3.0 282
DZG-SF-24-324 49.0 50.0 252 1.0 252
DZG-SF-24-325 15.0 22.0 261 7.0 1 825
DZG-SF-24-325 22.5 23.0 84 0.5 42
DZG-SF-24-325 37.0 38.5 1 688 1.5 2 532
DZG-SF-24-325 45.5 47.0 1 608 1.5 2 412
DZG-SF-24-325 52.0 58.0 1 113 6.0 6 675
DZG-SF-24-326 15.5 18.5 493 3.0 1 480
DZG-SF-24-326 54.0 55.0 172 1.0 172
DZG-SF-24-332 5.5 8.0 631 2.5 1 578
DZG-SF-24-332 39.5 41.0 116 1.5 174
DZG-SF-24-333 0.0 1.5 136 1.5 204
DZG-SF-24-333 12.0 13.5 76 1.5 114
DZG-SF-24-333 22.5 24.0 88 1.5 132
DZG-SF-24-333 25.5 27.0 92 1.5 138
DZG-SF-24-333 28.5 30.0 92 1.5 138
DZG-SF-24-334 10.5 13.5 192 3.0 576
DZG-SF-24-334 16.5 18.0 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-336 6.0 7.5 140 1.5 210
DZG-SF-24-336 44.0 47.5 123 3.5 432
DZG-SF-24-338 43.0 45.5 299 2.5 748
DZG-SF-24-339 47.5 53.5 187 6.0 1 124
DZG-SF-24-343 24.0 25.5 1 044 1.5 1 566
DZG-SF-24-343 48.0 49.5 128 1.5 192
DZG-SF-24-345 48.5 54.5 154 6.0 921
DZG-SF-24-346 30.5 38.0 141 7.5 1 056
DZG-SF-24-346 44.0 45.5 120 1.5 180
DZG-SF-24-346 48.5 54.5 151 6.0 906
DZG-SF-24-347 16.5 19.5 142 3.0 426
DZG-SF-24-348 13.5 16.5 100 3.0 300
DZG-SF-24-348 23.0 24.5 128 1.5 192
DZG-SF-24-348 27.5 29.0 204 1.5 306
DZG-SF-24-348 36.5 37.5 116 1.0 116
DZG-SF-24-348 44.5 47.5 122 3.0 366
DZG-SF-24-348 55.0 57.0 178 2.0 356
DZG-SF-24-349 29.0 30.5 96 1.5 144
DZG-SF-24-350 54.5 56.0 1 013 1.5 1 520
DZG-SF-24-352 20.0 21.0 84 1.0 84
DZG-SF-24-353 46.5 59.5 572 13.0 7 430
Including 53.5 55.0 1 376 1.5 2 064
DZG-SF-24-354 17.0 18.0 202 1.0 202
DZG-SF-24-354 52.0 60.3 439 8.3 3 640
Including 52.0 53.5 1 391 1.5 2 086
DZG-SF-24-356 52.5 54.0 580 1.5 870
DZG-SF-24-357 43.5 45.0 98 1.5 147
DZG-SF-24-357 59.0 60.0 102 1.0 102
DZG-SF-24-358 55.0 56.5 112 1.5 168
DZG-SF-24-361 36.0 37.5 440 1.5 660
DZG-SF-24-364 0.0 1.0 121 1.0 121
DZG-SF-24-366 8.5 9.5 172 1.0 172
DZG-SF-24-372 10.5 12.0 208 1.5 312
DZG-SF-24-376 42.0 43.0 198 1.0 198
DZG-SF-24-376 53.5 55.0 448 1.5 672
DZG-SF-24-379 22.5 24.0 132 1.5 198
DZG-SF-24-379 54.0 56.5 1 243 2.5 3 108
Including 54.0 55.0 2 840 1.0 2 840
DZG-SF-24-381 64.0 65.0 104 1.0 104
DZG-SF-24-385 38.0 39.0 100 1.0 100
DZG-SF-24-385 41.0 42.0 96 1.0 96
DZG-SF-24-385 45.0 46.5 92 1.5 138
DZG-SF-24-385 70.5 71.5 144 1.0 144
DZG-SF-24-386 84.0 85.5 1 025 1.5 1 538
DZG-SF-24-386 88.5 90.0 495 1.5 742
DZG-SF-24-389 18.0 19.5 75 1.5 113
DZG-SF-24-391 74.0 78.5 351 4.5 1 578
DZG-SF-24-397 23.5 25.0 84 1.5 126
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-146 5.0 14.0 527 9.0 4 744
Including 8.0 10.0 1 358 2.0 2 716
ZG-RC-24-146 28.0 31.0 555 3.0 1 664
ZG-RC-24-146 35.0 41.0 727 6.0 4 360
Including 36.0 38.0 1 520 2.0 3 040
ZG-RC-24-146 52.0 53.0 208 1.0 208
ZG-RC-24-155 0.0 13.0 755 13.0 9 812
ZG-RC-24-155 23.0 24.0 132 1.0 132
ZG-RC-24-155 26.0 28.0 312 2.0 624
ZG-RC-24-155 84.0 85.0 2 160 1.0 2 160
ZG-RC-24-156 36.0 46.0 202 10.0 2 020
ZG-RC-24-169 0.0 17.0 484 17.0 8 220
ZG-RC-24-194 81.0 83.0 1 580 2.0 3 160
ZG-RC-24-202 41.0 42.0 78 1.0 78
ZG-RC-24-204 1.0 4.0 289 3.0 868
ZG-RC-24-207 5.0 6.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-218 0.0 7.0 141 7.0 984
ZG-RC-24-218 50.0 53.0 103 3.0 308
ZG-RC-24-231 0.0 1.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-231 17.0 19.0 108 2.0 216
ZG-RC-24-232 0.0 11.0 1 054 11.0 11 596
Including 0.0 5.0 2 063 5.0 10 316
ZG-RC-24-233 3.0 6.0 84 3.0 252
ZG-RC-24-233 11.0 13.0 78 2.0 156
ZG-RC-24-245 19.0 20.0 94 1.0 94
ZG-RC-24-256 0.0 2.0 90 2.0 179
ZG-RC-24-256 4.0 7.0 111 3.0 332
ZG-RC-24-257 21.0 22.0 78 1.0 78
ZG-RC-24-273 0.0 1.0 368 1.0 368
ZG-RC-24-279 91.0 92.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-283 47.0 48.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-287 0.0 1.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-292 17.0 18.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-292 21.0 22.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-296 1.0 3.0 102 2.0 204
ZG-RC-24-296 14.0 15.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-24-298 1.0 4.0 127 3.0 380
ZG-RC-24-300 5.0 6.0 180 1.0 180
ZG-RC-24-300 13.0 15.0 442 2.0 884
ZG-RC-24-307 0.0 1.0 316 1.0 316
ZG-RC-24-311 46.0 47.0 100 1.0 100
ZG-RC-24-311 55.0 58.0 275 3.0 824
ZG-RC-24-354 19.0 31.0 664 12.0 7 969
Including 22.0 25.0 1 793 3.0 5 380
ZG-RC-24-354 34.0 35.0 140 1.0 140
ZG-RC-24-354 38.0 39.0 132 1.0 132
ZG-RC-24-359 9.0 11.0 1 198 2.0 2 396
ZG-RC-24-359 17.0 18.0 104 1.0 104
ZG-RC-24-359 22.0 23.0 272 1.0 272
ZG-RC-24-363 2.0 7.0 204 5.0 1 021
ZG-RC-24-363 13.0 19.0 177 6.0 1 059
ZG-RC-24-363 36.0 37.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-363 42.0 47.0 203 5.0 1 013
ZG-RC-24-363 66.0 67.0 136 1.0 136
ZG-RC-24-367 24.0 25.0 160 1.0 160
ZG-RC-24-367 31.0 34.0 161 3.0 484
ZG-RC-24-371 10.0 11.0 85 1.0 85
ZG-RC-24-371 14.0 17.0 156 3.0 467
ZG-RC-24-371 20.0 21.0 142 1.0 142
ZG-RC-24-375 44.0 47.0 443 3.0 1 328
ZG-RC-24-375 48.0 49.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-377 20.0 21.0 248 1.0 248
ZG-RC-24-377 46.0 47.0 140 1.0 140
ZG-RC-24-379 39.0 40.0 508 1.0 508
ZG-RC-24-380 10.0 13.0 732 3.0 2 196
ZG-RC-24-381 14.0 15.0 104 1.0 104
ZG-RC-24-381 23.0 27.0 100 4.0 400
ZG-RC-24-381 66.0 67.0 264 1.0 264
ZG-RC-24-382 0.0 5.0 185 5.0 924
ZG-RC-24-382 14.0 26.0 150 12.0 1 800
ZG-RC-24-382 42.0 43.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-382 52.0 53.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-382 55.0 56.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-RC-24-382 59.0 60.0 148 1.0 148
ZG-RC-24-382 62.0 63.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-385 23.0 24.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-385 26.0 27.0 188 1.0 188
ZG-RC-24-385 30.0 35.0 223 5.0 1 116
ZG-RC-24-388 0.0 1.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-RC-24-389 27.0 29.0 456 2.0 911
ZG-RC-24-389 36.0 38.0 105 2.0 209
ZG-RC-24-390 1.0 6.0 971 5.0 4 856
Including 1.0 4.0 1 495 3.0 4 484
ZG-RC-24-390 16.0 18.0 708 2.0 1 416
ZG-RC-24-391 1.0 6.0 140 5.0 700
ZG-RC-24-396 17.0 18.0 136 1.0 136
ZG-RC-24-397 43.0 49.0 123 6.0 736
ZG-RC-24-398 18.0 19.0 208 1.0 208
ZG-RC-24-399 47.0 49.0 366 2.0 732
ZG-RC-24-399 63.0 70.0 1 298 7.0 9 085
Including 64.0 68.0 2 081 4.0 8 324
ZG-RC-24-400 13.0 14.0 886 1.0 886
ZG-RC-24-400 43.0 44.0 4 720 1.0 4 720
ZG-RC-24-401 1.0 2.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-401 11.0 13.0 94 2.0 188
ZG-RC-24-401 17.0 20.0 3 565 3.0 10 696
ZG-RC-24-401 53.0 54.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-RC-24-405 83.0 84.0 78 1.0 78
ZG-RC-24-408 43.0 45.0 1 368 2.0 2 736
ZG-RC-24-409 8.0 15.0 328 7.0 2 296
ZG-RC-24-411 0.0 4.0 163 4.0 654
ZG-RC-24-413 10.0 38.0 1 001 28.0 28 026
Including 26.0 33.0 2 787 7.0 19 512
ZG-RC-24-413 42.0 43.0 132 1.0 132
ZG-RC-24-415 9.0 10.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-415 24.0 31.0 144 7.0 1 008
ZG-RC-24-415 46.0 47.0 130 1.0 130
ZG-RC-24-418 1.0 2.0 276 1.0 276
ZG-RC-24-418 3.0 4.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-24-418 6.0 7.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-RC-24-419 0.0 16.0 152 16.0 2 432
ZG-RC-24-422 4.0 9.0 105 5.0 524
ZG-RC-24-422 12.0 13.0 236 1.0 236
ZG-RC-24-422 16.0 17.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-423 0.0 2.0 336 2.0 672
ZG-RC-24-424 3.0 4.0 124 1.0 124
ZG-RC-24-424 31.0 32.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-424 42.0 44.0 3 733 2.0 7 466
ZG-RC-24-425 53.0 54.0 408 1.0 408
ZG-RC-24-428 0.0 13.0 244 13.0 3 168
ZG-RC-24-429 0.0 9.0 172 9.0 1 552
ZG-RC-24-429 16.0 17.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-24-432 0.0 3.0 172 3.0 516
ZG-RC-24-432 4.0 5.0 116 1.0 116
ZG-RC-24-433 0.0 5.0 234 5.0 1 168
ZG-RC-24-433 14.0 15.0 156 1.0 156
ZG-RC-24-435 46.0 49.0 457 3.0 1 372
ZG-RC-24-436 11.0 12.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-436 16.0 21.0 127 5.0 636
ZG-RC-24-438 2.0 3.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-438 32.0 34.0 88 2.0 176
ZG-RC-24-439 3.0 5.0 276 2.0 552
ZG-RC-24-441 5.0 7.0 242 2.0 484
ZG-RC-24-441 16.0 17.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-RC-24-441 22.0 23.0 288 1.0 288
ZG-RC-24-441 37.0 39.0 200 2.0 400
ZG-RC-24-444 24.0 25.0 96 1.0 96
ZG-RC-24-445 3.0 4.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-445 9.0 11.0 94 2.0 188
ZG-RC-24-446 4.0 5.0 116 1.0 116
ZG-RC-24-446 15.0 16.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-24-446 18.0 19.0 112 1.0 112
ZG-RC-24-446 60.0 61.0 172 1.0 172
ZG-RC-24-446 69.0 70.0 184 1.0 184
ZG-RC-24-448 3.0 4.0 736 1.0 736
ZG-RC-24-448 21.0 22.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-448 25.0 26.0 376 1.0 376
ZG-RC-24-450 33.0 34.0 432 1.0 432
ZG-RC-24-450 53.0 55.0 372 2.0 744
ZG-RC-24-452 0.0 9.0 196 9.0 1 768
ZG-RC-24-452 10.0 11.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-452 17.0 18.0 116 1.0 116
ZG-RC-24-452 19.0 21.0 98 2.0 196
ZG-RC-24-452 27.0 28.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-452 29.0 30.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-452 32.0 33.0 100 1.0 100
ZG-RC-24-452 34.0 35.0 568 1.0 568
ZG-RC-24-452 39.0 53.0 1 364 14.0 19 100
Including 45.0 51.0 2 433 6.0 14 596
ZG-RC-24-453 18.0 19.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-453 24.0 25.0 120 1.0 120
ZG-RC-24-453 33.0 34.0 120 1.0 120
ZG-RC-24-453 37.0 38.0 120 1.0 120
ZG-RC-24-453 67.0 68.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-455 0.0 5.0 177 5.0 884
ZG-RC-24-456 0.0 1.0 268 1.0 268
ZG-RC-24-456 9.0 22.0 145 13.0 1 888
ZG-RC-24-457 9.0 12.0 118 3.0 354
ZG-RC-24-457 23.0 24.0 364 1.0 364
ZG-RC-24-459 0.0 1.0 168 1.0 168
ZG-RC-24-461 0.0 1.0 100 1.0 100
ZG-RC-24-461 3.0 4.0 92 1.0 92
ZG-RC-24-461 8.0 9.0 152 1.0 152
ZG-RC-24-461 14.0 15.0 148 1.0 148
ZG-RC-24-463 0.0 8.0 265 8.0 2 116
ZG-RC-24-463 13.0 14.0 152 1.0 152
ZG-RC-24-463 24.0 25.0 116 1.0 116
ZG-RC-24-463 47.0 49.0 486 2.0 972
ZG-RC-24-464 0.0 1.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-465 15.0 16.0 180 1.0 180
ZG-RC-24-469 1.0 8.0 316 7.0 2 212
ZG-RC-24-470 3.0 4.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-470 11.0 20.0 190 9.0 1 708
ZG-RC-24-471 0.0 7.0 826 7.0 5 780
ZG-RC-24-471 14.0 15.0 140 1.0 140
ZG-RC-24-472 12.0 13.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-472 26.0 27.0 152 1.0 152
ZG-RC-24-476 0.0 4.0 128 4.0 510
ZG-RC-24-476 48.0 49.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-RC-24-486 0.0 1.0 76 1.0 76
ZG-RC-24-491 0.0 15.0 538 15.0 8 068
Including 4.0 10.0 949 6.0 5 692
ZG-RC-24-491 17.0 18.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-491 19.0 20.0 156 1.0 156
ZG-RC-24-491 24.0 25.0 352 1.0 352
ZG-RC-24-491 33.0 49.0 119 16.0 1 904
ZG-RC-24-499 1.0 3.0 146 2.0 292
ZG-RC-24-499 8.0 9.0 172 1.0 172
ZG-RC-24-499 16.0 17.0 532 1.0 532
ZG-RC-24-504 31.0 32.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-504 35.0 36.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-504 47.0 48.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-504 51.0 54.0 81 3.0 244
ZG-RC-24-516 1.0 2.0 124 1.0 124
ZG-RC-24-516 28.0 29.0 124 1.0 124
ZG-RC-24-516 33.0 34.0 184 1.0 184
ZG-RC-24-516 37.0 40.0 212 3.0 636
ZG-RC-24-592 7.0 10.0 519 3.0 1 556
ZG-RC-24-594 0.0 1.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-594 5.0 6.0 84 1.0 84
ZG-RC-24-595 51.0 54.0 921 3.0 2 764
ZG-RC-24-595 57.0 58.0 304 1.0 304
ZG-RC-24-595 63.0 64.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-24-595 69.0 70.0 2 560 1.0 2 560
ZG-RC-24-598 0.0 10.0 250 10.0 2 500
ZG-RC-25-412 27.0 37.0 745 10.0 7 452
ZG-RC-25-412 50.0 51.0 824 1.0 824
ZG-RC-25-449 0.0 1.0 808 1.0 808
ZG-RC-25-449 11.0 15.0 1 347 4.0 5 388
ZG-RC-25-449 23.0 31.0 147 8.0 1 172
ZG-RC-25-449 38.0 39.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-25-449 46.0 47.0 104 1.0 104
ZG-RC-25-451 0.0 17.0 207 17.0 3 514
ZG-RC-25-451 18.0 19.0 80 1.0 80
ZG-RC-25-511 5.0 6.0 116 1.0 116
ZG-RC-25-521 6.0 8.0 344 2.0 688
Underground T28
T28-24-489 20.4 22.8 438 2.4 1 051
T28-24-499 21.6 22.8 168 1.2 202
T28-24-508 2.4 4.8 132 2.4 317
T28-24-509 3.6 6.0 86 2.4 206
T28-24-521 0.0 14.4 154 14.4 2 222
T28-24-522 2.4 7.2 498 4.8 2 390
T28-24-525 4.8 6.0 76 1.2 91
T28-24-525 7.2 12.0 1 397 4.8 6 706
T28-24-526 0.0 1.2 132 1.2 158
T28-24-526 2.4 3.6 172 1.2 206
T28-24-526 7.2 9.6 152 2.4 365
T28-24-526 13.2 14.4 104 1.2 125
T28-24-527 3.6 20.4 246 16.8 4 128
T28-24-537 0.0 2.4 162 2.4 389
T28-24-537 9.6 10.8 124 1.2 149
T28-24-554 4.8 6.0 80 1.2 96
Underground YAK
YAK-24-137 0.0 6.0 82 6.0 490
YAK-24-137 19.2 20.4 120 1.2 144
YAK-24-138 2.4 6.0 115 3.6 414
YAK-24-138 14.4 20.4 111 6.0 667
YAK-24-143 1.2 21.6 382 20.4 7 784
YAK-24-144 13.2 25.2 520 12.0 6 238
YAK-24-146 7.2 8.4 316 1.2 379
YAK-24-146 13.2 15.6 470 2.4 1 128
YAK-24-149 30.0 40.8 400 10.8 4 325
Including 30.0 32.4 1 076 2.4 2 582
YAK-24-150 9.6 10.8 98 1.2 117
YAK-24-150 12.0 14.4 1 474 2.4 3 538
YAK-24-151 3.6 9.6 285 6.0 1 709
YAK-24-151 14.4 15.6 136 1.2 163
YAK-24-152 3.6 9.6 1 532 6.0 9 192
YAK-24-152 15.6 16.8 144 1.2 173
YAK-24-153 0.0 14.4 203 14.4 2 928
YAK-24-158 34.8 37.2 198 2.4 475
YAK-24-158 45.6 46.8 76 1.2 91
YAK-24-161 4.8 6.0 192 1.2 230
YAK-24-161 9.6 10.8 176 1.2 211
YAK-24-161 19.2 21.6 184 2.4 442
YAK-24-183A 18.0 19.2 236 1.2 283
YAK-24-184A 0.0 8.4 106 8.4 888
YAK-24-184A 25.2 26.4 96 1.2 115
YAK-24-184A 48.0 50.4 538 2.4 1 291
YAK-24-200 14.4 20.4 360 6.0 2 160
YAK-24-200 36.0 37.2 168 1.2 202
YAK-24-206 7.2 8.4 676 1.2 811
YAK-24-206 9.6 10.8 100 1.2 120


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff613292-ec4c-4631-9be0-f6a41a959bcc


Primary Logo

Figure 1

Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Results at Depth to the West and Near Pit to the East

