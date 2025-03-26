Auron Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

NEWTON, Mass., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auron Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting cell-state plasticity to improve patient outcomes in oncology and inflammatory disease, today announced that the Company will present updated preclinical data from its lead program, AUTX-703, during a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting from April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

Auron will present data highlighting the activity of AUTX-703, its oral, potent and selective degrader targeting KAT2A/B in cell lines and patient derived organoid models (PDXO) of neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC) and castrate resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). KAT2A/B is a histone acetyltransferase that is associated with multiple tumor types.

Details for Auron’s poster presentation are below and can be found via the AACR online itinerary planner:

Abstract Number and Title: Abstract #350: AUTX-703, a Novel and Potent KAT2A and KAT2B Protein Degrader, Induces Differentiation and Provides a Potential Therapeutic Opportunity in Subtypes of Prostate Cancer

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Biochemical Modulators of Cancer / Differentiation Therapeutic Strategies

Session Date and Time: Sunday April 27, 2025, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. CT

About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a platform-powered, product-driven company targeting cell-state plasticity to improve patient outcomes in oncology and inflammatory disease. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN™ platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare cell states and identify novel drug targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection, ultimately accelerating the development of effective and durable therapies. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by a first-in-class, oral KAT2A/B degrader, AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit aurontx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Renee Leck

THRUST Strategic Communications

renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:

Carly Scaduto

Carly Scaduto Consulting

Carly@carlyscadutoconsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.