Quest Adds GenAI to Toad to Bridge the Skills Gap in Modern Database Management

New Toad Data Studio and Toad Data Point releases enhance performance, connectivity, and accessibility

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global leader in data, cybersecurity, and migration software, today announced major enhancements to its database management tools, Toad Data Studio 2.0 and Toad Data Point 6.4. These updates introduce AI-powered features, expanded database connectivity, and greater accessibility, helping organizations streamline data management across multiple platforms.

According to Quest & Enterprise Software Group’s recent Database Management Market Landscape and the Evolving DBA report, 93% of organizations operate in multiplatform environments. Additionally nearly half of database professionals were not originally hired as DBAs but have taken on DBA responsibilities, highlighting the skills gap. Quest’s AI-enhanced database management tools address this problem by automating complex tasks and improving ease of use for both seasoned and less experienced data professionals. This empowers teams—even without formal DBA training—to maintain performance, ensure uptime, and safeguard data integrity.

“Managing complex data environments shouldn’t be a barrier to business success,” says Bharath Vasudevan, Vice President of Product at Quest Software. “With these AI-driven enhancements, we’re making it easier for professionals at any skill level to manage, analyze, and integrate data across platforms. And as more customers shift from Oracle to modern data lakes like Databricks, we want to simplify the data integration and ensure they have the right tools to navigate this transition”.

The new enhancements include:

AI Integration: New AI-powered features streamline workflows, enabling experienced DBAs to work more efficiently, and empowering users with less coding experience to execute tasks confidently.

Expanded Connectivity: Toad Data Point 6.4 now supports Databricks, while Toad Data Studio 2.0 adds Oracle Cloud Fusion connectivity. These additions expand support for modern data environments, giving users greater flexibility to manage and integrate data across platforms seamlessly.

Total Accessibility: All Toad for Oracle customers with an active commercial license can now access Toad Data Studio for free by downloading it from the trial page. The software automatically recognizes their existing license, allowing them to explore multiplatform database management without additional cost.



For more details, visit:

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management to Active Directory and Microsoft 365 migration and management, and cybersecurity resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges, and stay ahead of the next threat. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

