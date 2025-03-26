High Purity Ferric Alum Market Demand Rising at a Stellar 10.9% CAGR to Reach USD 2,072 Million by 2035: Fact.MR Report

Growing Demand for Ferric Alum Based Products Across Various Industries is Driving the Market

Rockville, MD, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global High Purity Ferric Alum market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 736.4 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period (2025 to 2035).

Ferric Alum Powder is an industrial chemical used in many industries due to the properties it possesses. This is a very pure powder with a pH ranging from 6-8. The purity can be as high as 99% and as low as 80%. The powder form of this chemical makes it easy to use and store at room temperature. Ferric Alum Powder finds its usage in water treatment industries, paper manufacturing, and processing of textiles.

This chemical is known for its excellent coagulating properties and very effectively removes impurities out of water. Ferric Alum Powder is also used in manufacturing paper as an agent to make the size, thus enhancing strength and durability in the paper. With a high purity level, this product is free of impurities and safe to use in industries. Long-term regulatory frameworks, in terms of improving water quality and further environmental protection, will also continue to provide support for the market toward high-purity ferric alum.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global high purity ferric alum market is projected to grow at 10.9 % CAGR and reach USD 2,072 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,336 million growing at a CAGR of 9% between 2025 to 2035

growing at a CAGR of between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 3% in 2035

in 2035 Water Treatment under Industry are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0 % creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 713.8 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 747.0 million collectively

“Environmental awareness, adoption across various industries, and technological advancement in recycling process will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the High Purity Ferric Alum Market:

Key players in the High Purity Ferric Alum market are ACME Chemicals, Acuro Organics Limited, Alcoa Corporation, DP Chemicals, Drashti Chemicals, Ferry Chem Global, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Hawkins Inc., Innova Corporate, Kemira, Mitsubishi Materials, Rusal, Sumitomo Chemical, Surya Chemical Industries, Swastik Chemicals, and Tohoku Aluminium.

Market Development

Global High Purity Ferric Alum market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry. Variability in the prices of raw materials used to produce ferric alum can impact production costs and pricing strategies. High purity ferric alum is often more economical compared to alternative coagulants, making it a preferred choice for many industries.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global High Purity Ferric Alum market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the by Type (Industrial Grade, and Food Grade), by Form (Granular Form, Composite Forms, Powder Form, and other), by End User industry (Water treatment, Paper manufacturing, and Textile processing), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

