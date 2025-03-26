New Book Challenges Readers to Stop Living on Autopilot and Take Control of Their Lives

TACOMA, Wash., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A powerful new book is challenging busy professionals, leaders, and parents to stop drifting through life and start leading it with purpose. Stop Winging It! Don’t Accept Your Life, Lead It! by Rebecca Del Pozo delivers a clear roadmap for breaking free from survival mode and creating a life that aligns with faith, values, and long-term vision.

With burnout on the rise and work-life balance feeling out of reach for many, this book provides actionable strategies for designing a life with intention. Through personal stories, practical tools, and mindset shifts, readers will learn how to:

Shift from reactive to intentional living



Align daily habits with long-term purpose



Take control of their calendar instead of feeling controlled by it



Dream again and make steady progress toward meaningful goals



Cultivate faith, freedom, and fulfillment in everyday life





Rebecca Del Pozo inspiring audiences with her message of intentional living and personal leadership.

A Voice of Experience: Rebecca Del Pozo’s Journey of Resilience and Success

With more than 22 years of experience in real estate, coaching, and leadership, Rebecca Del Pozo has built multiple successful businesses while mentoring professionals worldwide. As a Keller Williams University Master Faculty Trainer, she has guided countless individuals toward sustainable success by focusing on mindset, systems, and daily habits.

Her personal journey—including overcoming dyslexia, ADHD, adoption, and personal loss—has shaped her unique teaching style, blending faith, resilience, and practical tools. Through her podcast, speaking engagements, and courses, Rebecca has empowered professionals and entrepreneurs to take ownership of their lives and careers.

Why This Book Is Essential Right Now

The glorification of busyness has left many feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, and disconnected from their true purpose. Stop Winging It! arrives at a critical time, offering a structured yet flexible approach to reclaiming time, energy, and direction.

Rebecca Del Pozo’s message goes beyond motivation—this book delivers a proven system for turning daily habits into lasting transformation. Readers will walk away with tangible steps to create margin, establish new rhythms, and rediscover what’s possible when they take charge of their own story.

Available Now

Stop Winging It! Don’t Accept Your Life, Lead It! is available at major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and select independent bookstores.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, contact:

www.RebeccaDelPozo.com

RebeccaD@kw.com

