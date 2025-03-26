Wevo Energy Unveils ‘Olivia’ – The First AI Phone Agent for EV Charging Support

24/7 ‘superhuman’ AI agent dramatically improves customer service quality for EV drivers, while delivering significant cost-savings for Charging Point Operators

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wevo Energy , a leading provider of EV charging management software powering EV charging fleets all over the globe, today announced the launch of Olivia –the first AI phone support agent purpose-built for the electric vehicle charging sector. Available today for Wevo-operated EV charging fleets, this new technological breakthrough offers immediate, 24/7 human-like assistance for EV drivers having charging issues – overcoming the limitations and cost of running traditional call centers.“EV charging operators are facing increasing challenges as the proliferation of Evs continues to accelerate. One of the primary issues is the need to provide 24/7 customer support for more and more drivers, resulting in an increased requirement for costly call centers,” says Teddy Flatau, CEO at Wevo Energy. “Olivia solves these issues head-on’ leveraging our advanced AI technology to deliver immediate, accurate, and empathetic responses that we would expect from a human, at any hour. We believe this breakthrough will be a gamechanger for drivers and charging operators alike, setting new quality standards for customer support while significantly reducing operational costs for operators to unlock higher margins.”Developed using Wevo’s deep expertise in EV charging management software and generative AI, Olivia is continuously learning from real-time customer experiences to ensure she is always up-to-date and ready to address an unprecedented range of queries. Seamlessly integrated into both the Wevo back office and the driver’s mobile app, Olivia has real-time insight into a driver’s charging session and can even perform urgent tasks like restarting a charger or unlocking the cable if needed. On the rare occasion Olivia cannot solve an inquiry on her own, customers will be immediately diverted to a human agent on Wevo’s support team – ensuring critical issues always get the personal touch they deserve. Olivia is also available in multiple languages – including English, French, Spanish and more.Flatau concludes: “For EV charging operators, turnkey installers, and fleet owners, Olivia slashes operational expenses by offloading repetitive calls and queries to an infinitely scalable, AI-driven platform. At the same time, customers benefit from zero downtime, lightning-quick resolutions, and the friendly, approachable voice of an agent who is available around the clock. Think of it as the best of both worlds: high-tech efficiency with a human touch.”For more information on Olivia and to see the AI phone support agent in action, visit www.wevo.energy/olivia or stop by Wevo’s booth (#1025) at the EV Charging Summit & Expo in Las Vegas.About Wevo EnergyWevo Energy, a SolarEdge company, is committed to driving the future of electric mobility through cutting-edge software solutions—helping EV charging operators manage, optimize, and scale their networks worldwide. To learn more, visit www.WevoEnergy.com

