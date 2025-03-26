South Africa's journey towards human rights and social justice

By Nomonde Mnukwa

Human rights play a vital role in South Africa’s democracy, serving as the foundation for promoting and protecting individual dignity, freedom and well-being. From the devastation of over 300 years of colonisation and apartheid, South Africa has, over the last 30 years of democracy, come a long way in inculcating a culture of human rights and social justice into the very fabric of our society. We have ensured that every individual, regardless of their race, gender or socioeconomic status is treated with dignity and fairness.

In commemoration of Human Rights Day on 21 March, we take a moment to reflect on our progress in advancing human rights and dignity, equality and justice. We also remain conscious that much more needs to be done to undo the inequality, discrimination and systemic injustices of the past.

In marking Human Rights Day, we remind ourselves that abuses of human rights and oppression must never be repeated. We also commemorate the brave men and women who took to the streets across the country to protest apartheid’s unjust laws including pass laws.

The pass laws were one of the most oppressive policies used to support apartheid; they controlled the movement of Black Africans and made them pariahs in their own country. The protests came to a head at Sharpeville which tragically claimed the lives of 69 peaceful protestors, who were brutally killed by the apartheid police, for standing up against the unjust pass laws in our country.

The sacrifices of these heroes and heroines in pursuit of justice serves as a marker in our struggle for freedom. This tragedy exposed the gruesome human rights violations of the apartheid era. It sparked global calls for the end of apartheid, which was declared by the United Nations (UN) as a crime against humanity. The UN also declared the 21st of March as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, to reinforce the message of anti-racism and promote equal rights within the global order.

Following our historic elections in 1994, our first democratic government faced the task of rebuilding our nation premised on a rights-based approach, reconciling citizens and ensuring a just society for everyone. Social justice, along with principles of human dignity, equality and inclusivity, became the foundation of our Constitution, which continues to safeguard the rights and interests of all citizens in our nation.

A key component of ensuring social justice is redressing past imbalances and eradicating all forms of discrimination. The Constitution and Bill of Rights is the cornerstone of our democracy and is supported by initiatives such as the National Action Plan to Combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance in pursuit of our non-racial society.

It is important for all laws to be aligned to the principles and ethos of our Constitution to ensure that persistent inequalities shaped by race – a direct consequence of apartheid, are addressed. For instance, the recently passed Land Expropriation Act encourages the just redistribution of land and resources in the public interest for a public purpose through the mutual agreement of the parties involved. Through the act, we can ensure fair access to resources such as land, which many were previously deprived of.

To reduce inequality and promote social justice in our education system, earlier this year President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act. The BELA Act empowers our nation to address disparities in our education system by creating a more fair, balanced, equitable and effective education system. It advocates for uniform admission policies, consideration of language and cultural needs of the communities, a compulsory requirement of Grade R and greater oversight.

Our laws also ensure that minority or marginal groups such as women, youth and people with disabilities, are empowered and protected by promoting their access to opportunities through legislation and policies. In promoting the rights of people with disabilities, we have, through the South African Sign Language Bill signed into law in 2023, made sign language the 12th official language in the country.

Since 1994, the government has sought to introduce policies to promote access to resources and have uplifted the lives of millions of citizens. This has resulted in significant improvements over the past three decades in the delivery of electricity, water and social grants which reflect government’s unwavering commitment to improving livelihoods.

As we observe Human Rights Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to deepening social justice and human rights in our nation. It is through collective action, sustained dialogue and our unwavering commitment that we can build a society where every individual can live with dignity, free from oppression and fear.

Nomonde Mnukwa is Acting Director-General of the Government Communication and Information System.