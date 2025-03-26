MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemns school violence at Hillview Secondary School

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka is shocked to learn of the Girl Learners from Hillview Secondary School engaged in violent behaviour in school uniform.

"This behaviour is unacceptable, have no place in our schools and I call for a full investigation into this heinous crime that must stop. What is more disturbing is that this violent behaviour is doing its rounds on social media.

I assure the public that there will be serious consequences for learners in uniform breaking the law. Learners found guilty will be dealt with accordingly," said, KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.

