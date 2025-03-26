MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemns school violence at Hillview Secondary School
The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka is shocked to learn of the Girl Learners from Hillview Secondary School engaged in violent behaviour in school uniform.
"This behaviour is unacceptable, have no place in our schools and I call for a full investigation into this heinous crime that must stop. What is more disturbing is that this violent behaviour is doing its rounds on social media.
I assure the public that there will be serious consequences for learners in uniform breaking the law. Learners found guilty will be dealt with accordingly," said, KZN MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka.
Enquiries:
Mr Muzi Mahlambi: Mr Mlu Mtshali:
Head of Communication Media Liaison Officer
Cell: +27 82 519 1420 +27 82 088 5060
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.