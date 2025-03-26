MEC Ivan Meyer welcomes withdrawal of regulations banning cannabis and hemp

Western Cape Government Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Dr Ivan Meyer has welcomed the decision by Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to withdraw the Regulations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act (Foodstuffs Act) prohibiting the sale, importation, and manufacture of foodstuffs containing hemp and cannabis.

Minister Meyer said, ” This will allow for comprehensive public consultation, ensuring that all voices, including those of business and health experts, are heard. This will lead to the development of policies and rules that support the potential of the cannabis and hemp industry to generate jobs, improve public health, and boost economic growth.”

“The Western Cape Department of Agriculture’s Western Cape Cannabis Framework and Implementation Plan (also known as the CanPlan), launched in March 2023, is a comprehensive resource that provides detailed insights into the current and future scenario (production, processing, exports) of cannabis and hemp in the agricultural sector”, continued Minister Meyer.

"One of the Government of National Unity (GNU) objectives is inclusive growth. So we must protect jobs and support the value chain. Let us use the consultation period to fully appreciate the value chain of this sector, including research, biotech and testing capability, IT and logistics, brand-building, agriculture and agri-processing and infrastructure. A comprehensive understanding will be crucial in maximising the contribution the cannabis and hemp value chain can make to the Western Cape's economic, social and environmental objectives,” concluded the Minister.

To learn more about the CanPlan, go to:

https://www.elsenburg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/W.Cape-CanPlan-Final-report-8-March2023.pdf

