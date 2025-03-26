Government welcomes employment growth in the final quarter of 2024

Government welcomes the growth in employment in the fourth quarter of 2024, as reported in the latest quarterly employment statistics survey released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). According to the Stats SA report, employment increased by 12,000 jobs, bringing the total number of employed persons in the formal non-agricultural sector to 10.64 million by December 2024. This marks a modest but significant 0.1% increase compared to the previous quarter.

The trade industry led the employment gains, followed by the business services sector. Modest increases were also recorded in the transport and electricity sectors, reflecting continued efforts to strengthen these key industries.

Full-time employment saw an increase of 10,000 jobs in the final quarter of 2024, indicating gradual recovery in job stability. Part-time employment also recorded a slight uptick, rising by 2,000 jobs from 1.151 million in September 2024 to 1.153 million in December 2024. The report also highlights a 6.1% increase in total gross earnings paid to employees.

Government acknowledges that despite the quarterly improvement, full-time employment remains lower than it was a year ago. However, the slight increase speaks to the on-going efforts by both government and business to drive job creation and support economic recovery. Government will continue to work with various stakeholders, including businesses and social partners, to accelerate job creation efforts and ensure inclusive economic growth that benefits all citizens.

