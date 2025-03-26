Minister Dion George on announcement of decision on Eskom’s application for exemptions from minimum emission standards

On Monday, 31 March 2025*, Dr Dion George, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, will announce his decision on Eskom’s application for exemptions from minimum emission standards. The Minister has emphasised the complexity of the issue, noting that it requires balancing South Africa’s energy needs to drive economic growth with the constitutional right to a healthy environment.

South Africa cannot remain trapped in a persistent cycle of energy insecurity and environmental degradation that harms public health. Eskom has consistently failed to meet minimum emission standards and has delayed critical energy reforms. Dr George has made it clear that the government will not grant Eskom unchecked permission to pollute. “South Africans have had to endure rolling blackouts, rising costs, and economic stagnation as a result of Eskom’s inefficiencies,” he stated. “The government cannot grant Eskom a blanket waiver to continue polluting without accountability.” The Minister insists that Eskom must accelerate its reform process and support the nation’s energy transition.

Eskom’s monopoly over electricity generation and transmission has stifled competition, slowed the adoption of renewable energy, and left South Africa exposed to energy insecurity. Dr George has stressed the urgency of unbundling Eskom, saying, “The only viable path forward is to unbundle Eskom without further delay.” He has called for the Transmission System Operator to be fully independent to ensure fair grid access, warning that without this step, reliance on outdated coal plants will persist.

The Minister views the shift to renewable energy as essential. “The transition to renewable energy is not negotiable,” Dr George declared. “South Africa’s economic future depends on more renewable energy entering the grid, not less.” He highlighted that dependence on Eskom’s aging coal fleet increases costs and undermines competitiveness, adding, “The world is moving toward cleaner energy, and South Africa cannot afford to be left behind.”

Dr George has also directed Eskom to decommission its worst-performing power stations responsibly. “Those that fail to meet environmental standards and contribute disproportionately to pollution must be retired in a structured and responsible manner, without leaving anyone behind” he said. “South Africa cannot remain hostage to outdated infrastructure and poor governance at the expense of its future.”

The government will not tolerate inaction, according to the Minister. “Eskom must either comply with emissions regulations and accelerate its transition, or it will face the consequences,” Dr George warned. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a stable, clean energy sector, stating, “We are committed to ensuring that South Africa has a future-proof energy sector. The time for endless delays and excuses is over.”

*NOTE: further details of the media briefing where Dr George will make the announcement will be shared before the end of this week.

