Temenos continues to top ESG ratings from Dow Jones, S&P Global, Sustainalytics and CDP

Consistently strong ESG ratings reflect Temenos’ leadership in sustainability for the banking industry

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in mission-critical solutions for financial institutions, today announced that it has been recognized once again as a global sustainability leader by the top ESG ratings agencies.

Temenos achieved the top score in the Software industry for the third year running in the 2024 Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJBICI) and was once again the only software company to be awarded a top 1% distinction in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. Temenos was also classified as low risk in the Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating Report and rated A- for climate by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

These strong results from a range of respected organizations reflect Temenos’ ongoing commitment to sustainability, ESG disclosure and transparency, as well as the environmental benefits of its efficient software.

Jean-Pierre Brulard, CEO, Temenos, commented: “We’re proud to be recognized once again for our leadership in sustainability with some of the highest ratings in the industry from a host of well-respected organizations, including Dow Jones and S&P Global. Our clients choose to work with us because we understand how crucial ESG is. Through our market-leading core banking suite, our best-in-class modular solutions and enhanced point solutions, Temenos is modernizing the banking industry, giving banks the power to operate reliably and sustainably.”

By migrating banking operations to Temenos on the cloud or as SaaS, banks can significantly reduce their environmental impact. This is further enabled by Temenos’ end-to-end Enterprise Services , launched in 2024, which help banks to quickly deploy software solutions and take advantage of a leaner, agile and more efficient banking system.

In May 2024, Temenos set a sustainability benchmark for cloud-native core banking with Microsoft . This showed the advances in Temenos’ leaner and more sustainable architecture to handle the variable demands of digital transactions while supporting banks to meet their sustainability goals. From a 2021 baseline and validated by GoCodeGreen, Temenos has reduced the carbon impact of its software by over 50%.

Temenos is also helping clients measure, improve and report on the carbon footprint of their operations with the Carbon Emissions Calculator .

Temenos is the only software company to be included in both the World and Europe DJBICI in 2024, with an overall score of 83 out of 100, its highest yet and the best of the 343 companies assessed in the industry. Temenos is one of 780 companies included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook out of 7,690 assessed, and the only software company to rank among the top 1% of scores globally. The company also achieved the second-best ESG risk rating in Sustainalytics out of 374 companies assessed in the Enterprise and Infrastructure Software sub-industry.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leading platform for banking, serving clients in 150 countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. Top performing banks using Temenos software achieve cost-income ratios almost half the industry average and returns on equity 2x the industry average. Their IT spend on growth and innovation is also 2x the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com .

