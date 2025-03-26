Military Veterans launches seven publications documenting oral history, 27 Mar

The Department of Military Veterans is set to mark a significant milestone with the launch of seven publications as part of its Military Veterans Oral History Project. This initiative captures and documents the experiences of military veterans in the liberation struggle, aiming to restore their dignity, acknowledge their contributions to a democratic South Africa, and affirm their relevance in broader socio-political discourse.

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr R. Mkhungo, will officiate the event, highlighting the importance of partnerships in preserving and promoting the nation's history. The launch will bring together key stakeholders, historians, and members of the media to engage in insightful discussions on the role of military veterans in shaping South Africa’s democratic landscape.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: 27 March 2025

Venue: Freedom Park, Pretoria

Programme:

Workshop: 10:00 – 13:00

Launch of Publications: 14:30 – 16:30

Memorial Lecture: 17:30 – 19:30

All media houses are invited to cover the event extensively.

Enquiries

Mr Mxolisi Mkhonza

Cell: 0768657474

E-mail: media@dmv.gov.za

