Deputy Minister Peace Mabe visits Tshwane University of Technology to congratulate Bayanda Walaza for breaking U20 SA Athletics Record, 26 Mar

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Bertha Peace Mabe, will be visiting the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Pretoria Campus to congratulate Bayanda Walaza for breaking the U20 South African Athletics Record. Bayanda set a new South African U20 200m record at the Athletics South Africa Grand Prix Continental Tour Challenger at UJ Stadium.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this momentous occasion where Bayanda Walaza will be celebrated for his outstanding achievement in South African athletics.

Date: 26 March 2025

Venue: TUT Pretoria Campus, DigiComms Dinokeng (4th floor), Dinokeng Building

Time: 9:30 for 10:00

RSVPs, Mthuthuzeli Nqumba, 066 302 5397 or Email: mthuthuzelin@dsac.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Ms. Zimasa Velaphi, (Head of Communications)

Cell: 072 172 8925

Email: Zimasav@dsac.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates