A' City Planning and Urban Design Award Announces Final Call for Last Entries Until March 30, 2025

Urban Design Awards 2025

Distinguished Urban Planning Design Competition Invites Submissions from Global Innovators in City Planning and Urban Development

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' City Planning and Urban Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition established in 2008, has announced its final call for last entries for the 2024-2025 period. The competition stands as a highly regarded platform for recognizing excellence in urban planning and design, celebrating innovations that shape the future of cities worldwide. This distinguished award program aims to acknowledge outstanding achievements in urban development, sustainable city planning, and innovative architectural solutions that enhance the quality of urban life.Previous laureates of the award demonstrate the competition's commitment to excellence in urban development. Notable winners include Innovation Design Studio for their groundbreaking Mtown Makadi Heights Downtown project, Shanxing Gao for the Pearl River Wenjiang Block B Urban Architecture, and Aecom for their innovative Urban Re-Public Place Making initiative. These projects exemplify how strategic urban planning can transform communities and create sustainable, livable spaces for future generations.The competition welcomes entries across multiple categories, including city planning designs, urban regeneration projects, sustainable city solutions, and smart city innovations. Eligible participants encompass urban planners, municipalities, landscape architects, and development agencies worldwide. The submission process involves a preliminary evaluation followed by nomination, with entries accepted for projects completed within the past decade. The last submission period remains open until March 30, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1st, 2025.Entries undergo evaluation through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, urban planning professionals, and industry experts. The assessment criteria encompass innovative design approach, sustainable development integration, community engagement, and cultural heritage preservation. Each submission receives thorough consideration based on twenty distinct evaluation criteria, ensuring a comprehensive and fair assessment.Winners receive the prestigious A' Design Award trophy, an exclusive winner logo license, and comprehensive PR campaign support. The award package includes inclusion in the annual yearbook, participation in international exhibitions, and extensive media coverage through various global channels. Pro-Edition winners additionally receive invitations to the gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.The A' City Planning and Urban Design Award serves a vital role in advancing urban development practices that prioritize sustainability, accessibility, and community well-being. By recognizing and promoting exceptional urban planning solutions, the award program contributes to creating more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities for future generations.Urban planning professionals, design studios, municipalities, and development agencies interested in participating in this prestigious competition may access detailed information and submit their entries at:About A' City Planning and Urban Design AwardThe A' City Planning and Urban Design Award represents a significant platform for recognizing excellence in urban development and planning. The competition provides opportunities for urban planners, design studios, and development agencies to showcase innovative solutions that shape the future of cities. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a commitment to advancing sustainable urban development, the award program aims to identify and celebrate projects that demonstrate exceptional design quality and positive social impact.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award stands as an international juried design competition dedicated to advancing the appreciation of good design worldwide. Established in 2008, the competition operates across multiple disciplines, welcoming participation from all countries. Through its comprehensive evaluation system and blind peer-review process, the award program aims to identify and promote designs that contribute positively to society. The competition's philanthropic mission focuses on enhancing global communities through the recognition of superior design solutions that advance human well-being and environmental sustainability. Interested parties may explore past winners and competition details at:

