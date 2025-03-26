TiniFiber Adds Strength and Depth to Sales Leadership with Appointment of Chris Pegge to Vice President of Sales

We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our leadership team as we advance our sales strategy and drive sustainable growth. ” — Tom Artinian, CEO at TiniFiber

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , a developer of innovative high-reliability, high-performance digital infrastructure, and the exclusive manufacturer of the patented Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Pegge as Vice President of Sales.Chris brings nearly 40 years of technical and sales leadership in the Fiber optic industry, having held key roles at KITCO Fiber Optics, Marmon Aerospace & Defense, Stran Technologies, and General Cable. His expertise will strengthen TiniFiber’s sales strategy as the company continues to expand its market presence.Chris is highly respected within the industry and has been presented with lifetime achievement awards for his contribution. He also holds several patents for Fiber Optic cable technology.Tom Artinian, CEO of TiniFiber, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our leadership team as we advance our sales strategy and drive sustainable growth. His expertise and deep industry relationships will be instrumental in accelerating transformation strategies. I look forward to working closely with him during this exciting time for TiniFiber."TiniFiber’s flagship product, Micro Armor Fiber, is a groundbreaking alternative to Aluminium Interlocking Armor (AIA) and has gained significant traction across the U.S. and Canada. The advanced Fiber Optic Cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional competing armored alternatives. This allows an increase in Fiber density while also improving durability. The patented Kevlar-steel design is also significantly more flexible than competing technologies and its reduced weight and size also simplifies and lowers the cost of installation.Originally from the UK, Chris studied mechanical engineering at the University of Bristol and has lived in the U.S. since 1993. Currently residing in Rhode Island, he is passionate about coastal sailing, Fiber optic sensing systems, additive manufacturing, and advanced technologies.For more information, please visit www.tinifiber.com About TiniFiberTiniFiberis an award-winning, U.S. Patented innovator redefining Fiber Optic industry standard with Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. Offering unmatched durability, flexibility, and weight reduction, TiniFiber is the go-to choice for A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center applications. Its crush-proof, rodent-resistant, and stainless-steel armored construction makes it ideal for aerial, underground, and powered cable installations in the harshest environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.