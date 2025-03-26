Presidency to consult over regulations of cannabis and hemp foodstuffs

President Cyril Ramaphosa has affirmed his support for more stakeholder consultation and public participation on the formulation of new regulations that will limit health risk and the negative impact of foodstuffs containing cannabis and hemp, particularly on minors.

In briefing the President, the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, expressed concern about unregulated imported foodstuffs flooding the South African market containing hemp and cannabis.

In light of further stakeholder consultations, the Minister of Health will withdraw the Regulations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act (Foodstuffs Act) to prohibit the sale, importation and manufacture of foodstuffs containing hemp and cannabis.

The Department of Health will continue to consult broadly before publishing the revised regulations.

