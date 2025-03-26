Employment and Labour hosts breakfast session on importance of compliance with labour legislation, 4 Apr
The Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch of the Department of Employment and Labour is to collaborate with Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (FEDHASA) to host the second breakfast session on the importance of compliance with labour legislation.
The IES branch has identified the Hospitality Sector as one of the most vulnerable in the country which is supported by a number of complaints lodged at Labour Centres across the country.
This necessitates an Advocacy and Stakeholder Engagement Session with the Hospitality Sector in the country in order to highlight the importance of compliance with labour legislation.
The advocacy will focus on: the general state of the sector; National Minimum Wage Act; Basic Conditions of Employment Act; Occupational Health and Safety; Employment Equity Act; Unemployment Insurance Act; Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act; and employment of foreign nationals in the sector.
Media is invited to attend the advocacy which will be held as follows:
Venue: Emperors’ Palace, Kempton Park
Time: 08:30am-12:00
Date: 04 April 2025
