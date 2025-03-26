A' Motorcycle Design Award Announces Comprehensive Prize Package for 2024-2025

Motorcycle Design Awards 2025

A' Motorcycle Design Award Unveils Extensive Recognition Package Including Exhibition, Publication and PR Campaign Benefits for 2024-2025

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A' Motorcycle Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition recognizing excellence in motorcycle design, has announced its comprehensive prize package for the 2024-2025 competition period. The award program, established in 2008, celebrates outstanding achievements in motorcycle design through a rigorous blind peer-review process. This distinguished accolade aims to recognize innovative motorcycle designs that advance both the industry and society through superior functionality, aesthetics, and technological innovation.The significance of the A' Motorcycle Design Award extends beyond mere recognition. Through its comprehensive evaluation system, the award identifies and promotes designs that enhance rider experience, safety, and environmental sustainability. The competition serves as a vital platform for showcasing breakthrough innovations in motorcycle engineering, addressing current market demands while anticipating future mobility needs.Submissions for the 2024-2025 competition period are now open to motorcycle manufacturers, design studios, independent designers , and brands worldwide. The award encompasses various categories, including street motorcycles, racing bikes, electric motorcycles, concept designs, and motorcycle accessories. Entry requirements emphasize innovation, sustainability, technical excellence, and market viability. The last entry deadline has been set for March 30th, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1st, 2025.Each entry undergoes evaluation by an international jury panel comprising motorcycle industry experts, design professionals, academics, and journalists. The assessment process follows a standardized methodology based on pre-established criteria including innovation, functionality, aesthetics, ergonomics, sustainability, and technical excellence. Entries are judged anonymously through a blind peer-review system to ensure complete objectivity.The A' Motorcycle Design Award Prize package includes the prestigious A' Design Award winner logo license, a metal trophy, and winner certificates. Laureates benefit from international exposure through inclusion in the A' Design Award Yearbook, exhibition opportunities at multiple venues, an extensive PR campaign, and presentation at the exclusive gala-night ceremony in Como, Italy. Winners receive comprehensive marketing support, including press release preparation and distribution to global media partners.The award program reflects a broader mission to advance motorcycle design excellence and innovation. By recognizing outstanding achievements in motorcycle design, the competition aims to inspire designers and manufacturers to create products that enhance mobility solutions while prioritizing safety, sustainability, and user experience. This recognition serves as a catalyst for pushing the boundaries of motorcycle design and engineering.Interested parties may learn more about the award category, view past laureates, and submit entries at:About A' Motorcycle Design AwardThe A' Motorcycle Design Award stands as a prestigious competition welcoming motorcycle designers, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. This annual award program evaluates entries through a comprehensive blind peer-review process, focusing on innovation, technical excellence, and design merit. The competition aims to advance the motorcycle industry by recognizing designs that combine exceptional aesthetics with practical functionality, ultimately contributing to the evolution of motorcycle design and engineering.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award represents an international design competition dedicated to the advancement of design excellence across multiple disciplines. Based in Como, Italy, the competition operates on principles of fairness and transparency, utilizing a sophisticated evaluation methodology and blind peer-review process. The award program aims to create positive change through design by recognizing and promoting projects that benefit society. Through its comprehensive prize package and global platform, the A' Design Award connects innovative designers with opportunities for international recognition and professional growth.

