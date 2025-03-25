Senate Bill 517 Printer's Number 480
appointed to the commission represents the interest of
agricultural commodities that pertain to normal agricultural
operations and wildlife.
* * *
(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Agricultural commodity." As defined in section 2 of the act
of June 10, 1982 (P.L.454, No.133), referred to as the Right-to-
Farm Law.
"Normal agricultural operation." As defined in section 2 of
the Right-to-Farm Law.
Section 2. Sections 2122, 2125 and 2314(a), (b) and (c) of
Title 34 are amended to read:
§ 2122. Report to commission officer.
Any person who kills any game or wildlife, other than
raccoons, under the provisions of this subchapter shall, within
24 hours, report, orally or in writing, the killing to an
officer of the commission. The report shall set forth the date,
time and place of the killing, the number of species killed
[and], the sex of the species[.] and the location of each
carcass. The commission shall establish a self-reporting system
that allows a person assigned to remove deer for crop damage
purposes to report each harvest to an officer of the commission
via a toll-free telephone number, online application or publicly
accessible Internet website.
§ 2125. Surrender of carcass [to commission officer].
Except as otherwise provided in this subchapter, the entire
carcass, including the head and hide[,] of all big game animals
and the entire carcass of any other game or wildlife, other than
