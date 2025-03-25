Senate Bill 518 Printer's Number 481
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 481
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
518
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON AND KEEFER,
MARCH 25, 2025
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, further providing
for unlawful activities and for killing game or wildlife to
protect person; and, in hunting and furtaking, further
providing for investigation and seizure of game or wildlife.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 2126(a)(6), 2141(b) and 2313(a) of Title
34 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to
read:
§ 2126. Unlawful activities.
(a) General rule.--It is unlawful for any person while
acting under the provisions of this subchapter to:
* * *
[(6) Refuse to answer, without evasion, upon request of
any representative of the commission, any pertinent question
pertaining to the killing or wounding of any game or wildlife
killed or wounded, or the disposition of the entire carcass
or any part thereof.]
