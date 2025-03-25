Submit Release
Senate Bill 518 Printer's Number 481

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 481

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

518

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON AND KEEFER,

MARCH 25, 2025

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, further providing

for unlawful activities and for killing game or wildlife to

protect person; and, in hunting and furtaking, further

providing for investigation and seizure of game or wildlife.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 2126(a)(6), 2141(b) and 2313(a) of Title

34 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to

read:

§ 2126. Unlawful activities.

(a) General rule.--It is unlawful for any person while

acting under the provisions of this subchapter to:

* * *

[(6) Refuse to answer, without evasion, upon request of

any representative of the commission, any pertinent question

pertaining to the killing or wounding of any game or wildlife

killed or wounded, or the disposition of the entire carcass

or any part thereof.]

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

