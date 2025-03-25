Senate Bill 515 Printer's Number 478

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 478 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 515 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BROWN, STEFANO AND HUTCHINSON, MARCH 25, 2025 REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, MARCH 25, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing of persons to distribute games of chance, for the registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits; requiring records; providing for local referendum by electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance, providing for payment; and abrogating a regulation. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156), known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 301.2. Payment. (a) Methods.--A licensed eligible organization: (1) Must accept cash as a payment method for the playing of games of chance. (2) May accept a debit card as a payment method for the playing of games of chance. (b) Policies.--A licensed eligible organization may 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21

