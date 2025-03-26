Cosmian covercrypt achieves ETSI standardization for data protection in the post-quantum era.



Paris, March 26, 2025 - Cosmian, a leader in securing cloud computing and confidential AI, confirms its technological breakthrough in proactive post-quantum security.

With its Cosmian covercrypt solution, a high-performance hybrid encryption library designed to integrate seamlessly with security offerings on the market, Cosmian now assures enterprises of the inviolability of their sensitive data in the post-quantum era.



This transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) has become an urgent priority, as highlighted by ANSSI and BSI in their joint statement on securing the future of encryption. The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has also recently published its PQC migration timelines, aligning closely with the US roadmap. However, recent ANSSI studies highlight the lack of structured offerings in this field, despite the pressing need due to the emergence of quantum computing threats.





Establishing a Post-Quantum Standard



As part of the transition to secure encryption in the face of quantum threats, Cosmian has been a member of the ETSI Cyber QSC (Quantum-Safe Cryptography) working group since February 2023. Cosmian participated in the initiative that led to the publication of the report “Efficient Quantum-Safe Hybrid Key Exchanges with Hidden Access Policies”, approved and ratified under the reference ETSI TS 104 015 in February 2025."With post-quantum threats approaching, encryption must evolve. Cosmian covercrypt is designed to provide enterprises with a future-proof solution that combines high security, efficiency, and ease of integration," said Chloé Hébant, Cryptographer at Cosmian. "By leveraging hybrid cryptography, we ensure that data remains protected against both classical and quantum attackers."





Cosmian covercrypt, an essential component in the quantum transition



Organizations managing sensitive data need to adopt quantum-proof encryption solutions now”, insist ANSSI and BSI. Cosmian covercrypt's “Encrypt now, decrypt later” strategy guarantees long-term confidentiality and compliance with new cybersecurity standards. Its hybrid nature ensures that both conventional and post-quantum encryption layers need to be compromised to breach data security, significantly enhancing data protection.



Cosmian covercrypt is based on the KEMAC (Key Encapsulation Mechanism with Access Control) scheme, which enables precise data access control. With KEMAC, an encapsulated session key can only be decapsulated if all the rights defined at the time of encapsulation are respected. This approach enables companies to manage access efficiently: while IT departments define access to directories, KEMAC ensures granular control over who is authorized to decrypt data.



What's more, since data encrypted today can be decrypted later (ANSSI, BSI), Cosmian's KEMAC specification directly integrates PQ/T hybridization, combining pre-quantum and post-quantum protection for lasting security. The ETSI standard supporting Cosmian covercrypt guarantees future-proof encryption by including practical functions for dynamic access policy management, such as efficient user revocation and rights updating.



"At Cosmian, our mission is to advance cryptographic security with practical and deployable solutions," said David Pointcheval, Chief Scientific Officer at Cosmian. "With the ETSI standardization of our KEMAC approach, we are taking a significant step towards scalable post-quantum security for enterprises worldwide."Resources & Further Information



About Cosmian

Since 2018, Cosmian has been at the forefront of next-generation cryptography, delivering cutting-edge solutions for securing the public cloud and confidential AI. Our suite of data protection solutions, including massive on-the-fly encryption/decryption, confidential virtual machines in the cloud, confidential computing, confidential AI, searchable encryption, empowers organizations to take full control of their data security across both on-premises and cloud environments.For more information, visit cosmian.com/



Press Contact – Raoul Agency

Sibylle de Villeneuve – sibylle@agenceraoul.com – +33 (0)6 45 29 58 57



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.