Justice Department Announces Anticipated Distribution of at Least $2B to Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism in 2026

Today, Special Master Mary Patrice Brown announced that she will authorize sixth-round payments for all eligible claims in the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund (the Fund) by Jan. 1, 2026. The Fund, which continues to collect deposits, anticipates that the sixth distribution will be at least $2 billion. The amounts available for this distribution come from qualifying federal enforcement actions and the termination of the Beirut barracks / Khobar Tower reserve fund.

“It is a privilege for the Criminal Division to administer the United States Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, which has provided more than $7 billion to victims of state sponsored terrorism since its founding,” said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Today’s announcement of a distribution of at least $2 billion to victims in 2026 is the largest general distribution in the Fund’s history and will make a significant difference in victims’ lives. Victims are at the heart of everything we do at the Criminal Division, and we are proud to support them through our administration of the Fund.”

The Fund was established by Congress and is administered by the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS), under the leadership of the Fund’s Special Master. To date, the Fund has paid more than $7 billion to thousands of victims of state sponsored terrorism and their families in five rounds of distributions and two rounds of lump-sum catch-up payments. The anticipated distribution announced today is in addition to these prior distributions. Apart from an initial appropriation of approximately $1 billion from Congress and additional congressional appropriations for lump-sum catch-up payments, funds available for distribution come from certain Justice Department prosecutions and cases and other United States government enforcement actions.

The Fund continues to accept applications from potential new claimants. As the Special Master announced, the deadline for new claimants to submit applications to be considered for sixth-round payments is June 1. Claimants who were eligible for payments in prior rounds remain eligible for the sixth distribution and should not complete new applications.

More information about the Fund’s compensation to victims of state sponsored terrorism is available on the Fund’s website at www.usvsst.com, including application materials, frequently asked questions, and publications.