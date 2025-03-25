Evolutions Flooring Inc. and Its Owners to Pay $8.1 Million to Settle False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Evaded Customs Duties

Evolutions Flooring Inc. (Evolutions), a South San Francisco, California-based importer of multilayered wood flooring, and its owners, Mengya Lin and Jin Qian, have agreed to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by knowingly and improperly evading customs duties on imports of multilayered wood flooring from the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The settlement is based on Evolutions’ and its owners’ ability to pay.

“Import duties provide an important source of government revenue and level the playing field for U.S. manufacturers against their global competitors,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Yaakov M. Roth of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The department will pursue those who seek an unfair advantage in U.S. markets, including by evading the duties owed on goods imported into this country from China.”

To enter goods into the United States, an importer must declare, among other things, the country of origin of the goods, the value of the goods, whether the goods are subject to duties, and the amount of duties owed. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) collects applicable duties, including antidumping and countervailing duties assessed by the Department of Commerce and Section 301 duties imposed by the Office of the United States Trade Representative. Antidumping duties protect against foreign companies “dumping” products on U.S. markets at prices below cost, while countervailing duties offset foreign government subsidies. Section 301 duties similarly protect U.S. industry by imposing trade sanctions on foreign countries that violate U.S. trade agreements or engage in other unreasonable acts that burden U.S. commerce. During the relevant time period, PRC-manufactured multilayered wood flooring products were subject to antidumping, countervailing, and Section 301 duties.

The settlement resolves allegations that Evolutions, at the direction of Lin and Qian, knowingly and improperly evaded customs duties, including antidumping, countervailing, and Section 301 duties, on multilayered wood flooring manufactured in the PRC that Evolutions imported between Sept. 1, 2019 and July 31, 2022. Among other things, the United States alleged that Evolutions caused false information to be submitted to CBP regarding the identity of the manufacturers and country of origin of the imported multilayered wood flooring.

“The outcome of this case demonstrates that the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California and its CBP partners will continue to safeguard the nation’s economic well-being,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally for the Central District of California. “Fraud in international commerce deprives the United States of vital revenue and creates an unfair advantage over businesses that operate legitimately. The settlement sends a message that we will not stand aside when companies try to cheat the system.”

“The team at CBP was instrumental in providing expertise and logistical support to this investigation,” said Director of Field Operations Cheryl M. Davies of the CBP Los Angeles Field Office. “Through its efforts, which included a site visit to factories in Thailand, review of identified shipments by CBP experts on multilayered wood flooring, an analysis of import records and data by Office of Trade Regulatory Audit, and involvement in interviews with witnesses, CBP contributed to a successful outcome in this matter.”

The settlement with Evolutions and its owners resolves a lawsuit filed by Urban Global LLC under the whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act, which permits private parties to file suit on behalf of the United States for false claims and share in a portion of the government’s recovery. The civil lawsuit was filed in the Central District of California and is captioned United States ex rel. Urban Global LLC v. Struxtur Inc. et al., No. CV20-7217 (C.D. Cal.). As part of today’s resolution, relator Urban Global LLC will receive approximately $1,215,000 of the settlement proceeds.

The resolution obtained in this matter was the result of a coordinated effort between the Civil Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch, Fraud Section, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, with assistance from CBP’s Office of Chief Counsel, West Region and Trade Regulatory Audit and the Center of Excellence and Expertise for Industrial and Manufacturing Materials within CBP’s Office of Trade.

Senior Trial Counsel Christelle Klovers of the Justice Department’s Civil Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Desmond Jui for the Central District of California handled the case.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only; there has been no determination of liability.