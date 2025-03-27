Scotsman Andy Donaldson Returns to NYC After Smashing World Record for Manhattan Island Swim

Andy Donaldson

World Record Open Water Swimmer Andy Donaldson arrives in NYC for Exclusive Press Week

Success is earned in the daily grind, built through the setbacks you fight through, pushing forward when things get tough, believing in yourself, and with people who lift you up when you need it most.” — Andy Donaldson

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Donaldson, the Scottish-Australian World Record holding ultra-marathon swimmer, is set to arrive in New York City from Perth Australia on the afternoon of 2 April 2025.

Best known for completing the 'Oceans Seven' - the seven toughest channel swims on the planet - within a single calendar year, Donaldson has cemented his place in open water history. His recent feats include setting a World Record around Manhattan Island, swimming 28.5 miles (45.9km) in just 5 hours and 41 minutes on 18 September 2024.

Over the course of the week, Donaldson will be available for exclusive press interviews to discuss his latest accomplishments, his growing role as an advocate for mental health and ocean health, and his bold step into the world of fashion.

Key moments during his US visit include:

- Runway debut at Dressed to Kilt, Scotland's most prestigious international fashion show co-founded by Sir Sean Connery, on Saturday 5 April

- Participation in the Miami Mile open water race on Sunday 6 April

- Plans for a historic 33.3km (20.7-mile) ocean swim from Fontainebleau Miami Beach to the International Swimming Hall of Fame, Fort Lauderdale alongside German ultra-marathon swimmer Nathalie Pohl. The swim will align with Miami Swim Week 2026, where the duo will appear as featured models in a new swimwear campaign.

From the world’s wildest waters to global fashion runways, Andy’s journey is about more than endurance - it’s about purpose, perseverance, and pushing boundaries. His story continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, spotlighting the power of sport to drive meaningful change.

Media Opportunities:

- One-on-one interviews in NYC (2–5 April)

- Exclusive coverage of Andy’s NYC runway fashion debut (5 April)

- On-site access to the Miami Mile (6 April)

- Early previews of the Miami–Fort Lauderdale ocean swim and upcoming swimwear campaign

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews, please contact Jack Glasure at 813-415-4454 or jack.glasure@gmail.com

