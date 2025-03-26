Markup Wrap Up: Committee Advances Legislation to Fast-Track President Trump’s Government Reorganization Plans, Nullify D.C.’s Sanctuary City Status, and Protect American Taxpayers

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a markup today and passed a series of good government bills, including legislation to streamline government operations and Presidential reorganization efforts, protect hardworking American taxpayers, and require the nation’s capital to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

“President Trump and Congressional Republicans are delivering on our promises to the American people. Today’s markup shows the House Oversight Committee is continuing to fulfill its responsibility to ensure a more efficient, effective, and accountable federal government. Republicans are advancing commonsense solutions that improve government operations for all Americans and protect hardworking taxpayers,” said Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

The following bills were reported favorably by the House Oversight Committee:

H.R. 1295, the Reorganizing Government Act of 2025: Introduced by Chairman Comer, this bill amends the Reorganization Act Amendments of 1984 to renew and extend through December 2026 the authority of the President to propose a government reorganization plan of which Congress must consider via an up or down vote on a joint resolution of approval within 90 calendar days. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama have all asked Congress to renew presidential reorganization authority.

“The federal government has expanded dramatically since the early years of our Republic. This bill is not some abusive or unprecedented power grab as the Democrats would like us all to believe. Renewing this special reorganization authority—requiring Congress to take an up or down vote on reorganizations proposed by the President—will help facilitate needed improvements in government operations,” said Chairman James Comer.

H.R. 1210, the Protecting Taxpayers’ Wallet Act: Introduced by Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), this bill charges federal labor organizations for their use of agency resources as well as official time. Specifically, federal agencies would assess public sector labor organizations a fee to utilize agency resources and any official union time used by all labor representative federal employees.

“It should shock American taxpayers that federal employees are being paid to work substantial hours in support of public sector unions instead of the agency operations, missions, and programs they were hired for in the first place. This bill would discourage overuse and abuse of ‘official time’ by federal employees,” said Chairman James Comer.

“American taxpayers would be shocked to learn that federal employees are paid for supporting public sector unions rather than the agency missions. Unions are involved in party politics and attempting to influence national elections. Look, that’s fine if you want to do that on your own time with your own money. But it’s not fine when you’re doing it with taxpayer money. That is just outrageous and absurd. If federal employees and resources are going to be used for union tasks, the union should have to foot the bill,” said Rep. Scott Perry.

H.R. 2249, the Preserving Presidential Management Authority Act: Introduced by Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas), this bill amends Title 5, Chapter 71 (Labor-Management Relations) of U.S. Code to stipulate that provisions of public sector union Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) can be terminated by a new President. This bill would also stipulate that a provision of a CBA that conflicts with a newly issued Executive Order or Presidential Memorandum (or agency guidance to implement such an E.O. or Memorandum), as determined by the President or head of an agency, would no longer be considered binding.

“A President should not be constrained by a union deal with federal employees made by the prior Administration. This bill would ensure that a duly-elected President is not bound by CBA’s negotiated under the previous Administration and cannot counter Presidential policy—including Executive Orders and Presidential Memorandums,” said Chairman James Comer.

“This legislation is important because the former Administration worked around the clock to saddle the incoming Trump Administration with new CBAs. These unions that have been negotiating these CBAs have displayed a clear political bias. This was an effort to derail President Trump’s agenda. Midnight CBAs should not interfere with a duly elected President and his mandate from the American people,” said Rep. Michael Cloud.

H.R. 2174, Paycheck Protection Act: Introduced by Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), this bill prohibits federal agencies, including the U.S. Postal Service, from withholding union dues, fees, and political contributions from employee paychecks.

“Recent years have shown a growing public appetite for civil service reforms to enhance government efficiency and bring accountability to the federal workforce. Fortunately, we now have a chief executive who is determined to see his mission through. It should not be the responsibility of federal agency resources to facilitate public sector union membership dues collection, which is why I support Mr. Burlison’s bill to remedy this problem,” said Chairman James Comer.

“This is about freedom of choice. This is common sense. If DOGE has taught us anything over the past few months, it is that we are better off without the government making decisions about our money. The Paycheck Protection Act is going to help unions be more accountable to their members and give federal workers greater control over their finances,” said Rep. Eric Burlison.

H.R. 2193, the FEHB Protection Act of 2025: Introduced by Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), this bill requires federal agencies to verify that an employee is eligible to add a family member to their Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) health coverage plan. The bill also directs $80 million in audit funding be derived from the FEHBP trust fund to conduct the required audit. This ensures that the audit takes place, thus allowing for the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to provide a score of $2.1 billion in mandatory savings over ten years.

“In 2022, the Government Accountability Office released a report that found ineligible family members enrolled in FEHB plans. The enrollment of ineligible family members may cost as much as $3 billion in improper or fraudulent payments, annually. This bill incorporates solutions from GAO’s report to better prevent, identify, and reduce fraud, waste, and abuse resulting from enrolling ineligible family members in FEHB,” said Chairman James Comer.

“The last time this bill came out of Committee it was a bipartisan show, and we should have that same result today. This helps us address government debt and protect funds,” said Rep. Glenn Grothman.

H.R. 2277, the Federal Accountability Committee for Transparency (FACT) Act: Introduced by Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), this bill amends the CARES Act of 2020 to extend the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) through December 31, 2026 and to change the name of the Committee to the Fraud Prevention and Accountability Committee (FPAC). The PRAC conducts oversight of pandemic relief funds and leverages data analytics capabilities for agency inspectors general.

“While we are long past the pandemic, the effects of fraud committed during that time still linger today. This bill would enable the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee to continue to assist with law enforcement efforts to investigate fraud because there are still people out there who need to be held accountable,” said Chairman James Comer.

“There are billions of dollars lost to waste and fraud. We have worked diligently to find out best practices on how we can avoid losing taxpayer funds. This is a commonsense bill that will extend PRAC until 2026,” said Rep. Pete Sessions.

H.R. 2056, the District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act: Introduced by Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), this bill nullifies any statute, ordinance, policy, or practice of the D.C. government which restricts any entity or official from (1) providing citizenship or immigration status of any individual to any Federal, state, or local governmental entity or (2) complying with a lawful request by the Department of Homeland Security under sections 236 or 287 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, including complying with detainers or notifying about the release of any individual.

“President Trump’s electoral mandate includes his promise to the American people that Republicans would resolve the criminal illegal alien crisis across our nation. This bill is a necessary step in ensuring our Nation’s Capital becomes an ally, not an opponent, in the fight to end this crisis. This will ensure that the District of Columbia cooperates with federal immigration agencies, including ICE, to protect our citizens, and nullifies prior attempts by the District to make itself a sanctuary city,” said Chairman James Comer.

“We recently had extensive hearings regarding the negative impact of sanctuary city policies. Our nation’s capital is of unique significance to the entire nation and should reflect the best policies of local, state and federal law, including the immigration policies and laws of the United States. The reality is, however, Mr. Chairman, that D.C. is failing. My bill forces the District of Columbia into compliance with federal law and ends its sanctuary city policies,” said Rep. Clay Higgins.

The House Oversight Committee struck down two Resolutions of Inquiries introduced by Committee Democrats and fueled by their ongoing Trump Derangement Syndrome. These partisan theatrics by Democrats are an attempt to fight President Trump and his Administration’s ongoing work to bring accountability and efficiency to the federal government.

H.Res. 187:

“The Democrats are offering this privileged ‘Resolution of Inquiry’ to vocally protest President Trump’s actions to increase the Federal government’s efficiency. This is another attempt by partisan Democrats to distract President Trump and his Administration from bringing accountability and efficiency to the Executive Branch. Instead of working to find areas of agreement with the Trump Administration, Committee Democrats are refusing to acknowledge obvious government waste and are obstructing commonsense reforms,” said Chairman James Comer.

H.Res. 186:

“The Democrats are also offering this second privileged ‘Resolution of Inquiry’ to vocally protest Elon Musk’s critical role in helping President Trump fulfill his promises to the American people. Elon Musk is offering his expertise and business best practices to assist President Trump in identifying new efficiencies for the federal bureaucracy. However, it seems Elon Musk’s efforts in service of the Administration’s government efficiency and cost-cutting goals is the very reason for the Democrats skepticism and opposition to his involvement in the Administration,” said Chairman James Comer.