Sister2Sister and Unite Genomics Partner to Enhance Breast Cancer Care for Minority and Underserved Communities

The partners will leverage AI to help breast cancer patients navigate care, address treatment gaps, and improve outcomes

This partnership is a significant step forward in bridging the healthcare disparities that our community faces - such as the 41% higher mortality rates for black and latino women with breast cancer” — Tress Parker, Executive Director of Sister2Sister

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sister2Sister, a leading breast cancer survivorship organization , is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Unite Genomics, an AI-driven health analytics company . The collaboration aims to improve care outcomes for minority and underserved breast cancer patients, by leveraging advanced technology to identify and address gaps in their treatment journeys.Founded in 2000, Sister2Sister has been a critical resource for women battling breast cancer, particularly in minority and underserved communities. The organization offers breast health education, advocacy, and support services to ensure that all women have access to quality care. Through this partnership, Sister2Sister will integrate Unite Genomics' innovative platform to empower patients with personalized insights derived from their medical records.Unite Genomics' platform utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze patients' health data, unifying information across multiple providers. This comprehensive analysis identifies potential gaps in care, such as missed tests or treatments, and provides actionable recommendations to both patients and healthcare providers. By facilitating informed discussions and proactive care management, the platform aims to enhance patient outcomes and reduce disparities in breast cancer treatment.Dorothy Reed, President and Founder of Sister2Sister, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Our mission has always been to support and advocate for women in our community facing breast cancer. By partnering with Unite Genomics, we can provide our members with cutting-edge tools to navigate their care more effectively, ultimately leading to better health outcomes.""We created Unite to help close gaps in care and improve the healthcare system as a whole," said Taner Dagdelen, Co-Founder and CEO of Unite Genomics. "Partnering with Sister2Sister allows us to extend our technology to communities that need it most, ensuring that all breast cancer patients receive the comprehensive care they deserve."Tress Parker, Executive Director of Sister2Sister, added: "This partnership is a significant step forward in bridging the healthcare disparities that our community faces - such as the 41% higher mortality rates for black and latino women with breast cancer. With Unite Genomics' AI-driven platform, we can proactively address individual care needs, ensuring that no woman is left behind in her fight against breast cancer."Together, Sister2Sister and Unite Genomics are committed to transforming breast cancer care by combining compassionate advocacy with technological innovation. This partnership exemplifies a shared dedication to empowering patients and improving health equity in breast cancer treatment.About Sister2SisterSister2Sister is a 501(c)(3) breast cancer survivorship organization founded in January 2000. Serving as a critical resource for women battling breast cancer, particularly in minority and underserved communities, Sister2Sister provides breast health education, advocacy, and support services to improve health outcomes and quality of life.About Unite GenomicsUnite Genomics is a health analytics and personalized engagement platform developed by pioneers in artificial intelligence from the University of California, Berkeley. Utilizing data from electronic medical records and direct patient engagement, Unite Genomics leverages AI to understand patient journeys and unlock optimal care pathways, aiming to close gaps in care and enhance the healthcare system.For media inquiries, please contact:Sister2SisterTress ParkerEmail: tparker@s2ssomerset.org

