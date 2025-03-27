Educatic Launches to Expand Access to Online Trading Education

New platform offers structured courses in technical, fundamental, and crypto trading for learners at all levels

Educatic is about demystifying trading and helping people engage with markets more responsibly.” — Educatic spokesperson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learniverse LTD has officially launched Educatic , a new online learning platform designed to provide accessible trading education to individuals seeking to build skills in financial markets. With a curriculum developed by experienced traders, the platform offers a range of courses in technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and cryptocurrency markets.The launch comes at a time when interest in retail investing and day trading continues to grow globally. Educatic seeks to meet this demand by offering a clear learning path for beginners as well as advanced traders. The platform’s tiered course offerings range from introductory lessons on market psychology and the structure of financial markets to advanced trading strategies and real-time analysis through its “Trade Mastery” video sessions.Educatic’s core offering includes five courses: Beginner, Advanced Technical, Advanced Fundamental, Expert Strategies, and Cryptocurrency. Each course is designed to build both theoretical understanding and practical decision-making skills.All instruction is delivered online and includes case studies, recorded lessons, and optional live sessions with mentors who bring over two decades of trading experience. The platform is intended for independent learners seeking a structured but flexible approach to understanding how markets operate.“Educatic is about demystifying trading and helping people engage with markets more responsibly,” said a spokesperson from the Educatic team.The company, headquartered in London, operates globally and plans to expand its learning content over time to meet the needs of a changing financial landscape.For more information, visit educatic.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.