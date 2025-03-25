Introductory Visit of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Hanoi, Vietnam from 25 to 26 March 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will make his introductory visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, from 25 to 26 March 2025, at the invitation of Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

During his visit, Prime Minister Wong will participate in a Welcome Ceremony at the Presidential Palace. In addition, Prime Minister Wong will call on Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary To Lam and President Luong Cuong, and meet Prime Minister Chinh and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man. Prime Minister Wong will also be hosted to an Official Dinner by Prime Minister Chinh.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng, Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information and Ministry of Health, Rahayu Mahzam, and senior government officials.

During Prime Minister Wong’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister.

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

25 MARCH 2025