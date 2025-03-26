Amiko's Signs of Life Shatters Records and Hits Purple and Gold Across All US Planet Fitness Locations

Signs of Life Amiko Signs of Life T-Shirt Amiko Warm Up

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising music artist Amiko continues her meteoric run as her latest single, Signs of Life, breaks streaming and engagement records while securing a coveted spot on the official Planet Fitness U.S. playlist. Known for her genre-blending sound and dynamic vocal energy, Amiko’s Signs of Life is now motivating tens of thousands of fitness enthusiasts across the nation as it hits purple and gold—the signature colors of Planet Fitness—fueling workouts with energy and inspiration.With its infectious synth groove, pulsating bassline, and emotionally charged hook—“You’re mine, you’re mine, you’re mine, you’re mine”—Signs of Life has become a fan-favorite, creating a high-energy atmosphere that keeps gym-goers inspired during their workouts.A Planet Fitness Record-Breaking HitSigns of Life not only captured the attention of music lovers but also surged to the top of fitness music charts, earning its place as a must-listen track in over 2,300 Planet Fitness locations across the United States. This milestone highlights Amiko’s growing influence and cements her reputation as an artist who blends passion, playfulness, and performance to inspire audiences everywhere.Amiko’s Unstoppable MomentumFollowing the success of her previous hit, Reckless—which topped global DJ and club charts and landed in Top 10 positions across France, the UK, Canada, and the U.S.—Amiko continues to push boundaries in the music and fitness industry. The Sean Finn Remix of Reckless was also featured at all Planet Fitness locations nationwide, achieving healthy success that further amplifies Amiko’s presence on the global music scene. Her ability to seamlessly merge captivating music with real-life experiences has resonated deeply with fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.Signs of Life is more than just a song—it’s a reflection of passion, energy, and perseverance. To see it resonate with so many people in such a dynamic setting like Planet Fitness is beyond rewarding,” said Amiko.What’s Next for Amiko?With Signs of Life gaining momentum and new collaborations on the horizon, Amiko’s journey is just beginning. Her sights are set on expanding her footprint in both the music and fitness industries, with upcoming releases expected to continue her upward trajectory.Listen to Signs of Life Today:For Media Inquiries:Contact: Michelle GoldEmail: mgold@futsoul.netWebsite: www.officialamiko.com About Amiko:Amiko is a rising music artist, youth soccer coach, and entrepreneur blending storytelling, rhythm, and movement to inspire fans worldwide. Her journey from soccer fields to studio sessions has created a one-of-a-kind artist with a powerful voice and a passion for empowering others.

