Surveillance Video Leads to Arrest of Suspects after Eckington Shooting; Two Handguns Recovered

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in the Eckington neighborhood.

On Friday, March 21, 2025, at approximately 6:17 p.m., Third and Fifth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the Unit block of S Street, Northeast. Officers located evidence of a shooting and recovered a handgun, but did not locate a victim.

During the investigation on the scene, officers reviewed a surveillance video that captured the offense. The video showed a suspect exit a residence, produce a handgun, and fire gunshots.

Without incident, officers located the suspect inside of that residence and placed him under arrest. A handgun was recovered.

As a result of the investigation by on-scene officers, 19-year-old De’Adrian Davis of Southeast, was charged with Endangerment with a Firearm and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

Surveillance video also captured an adult female victim be assaulted by a second suspect prior to the gunfire. Officers shared a description of the second suspect and a short time later the second suspect was located and placed under arrest. 26-year-old Juan Anthony Yates of Northeast, was charged with Simple Assault.

CCN: 25040919

###