Rosie Gimeno Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Her Journey of Real Estate, Reinvention, and Resilience

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly welcomes Rosie Gimeno, a visionary real estate entrepreneur, advocate, and founder of multiple game-changing ventures, to share her inspiring journey of reinvention, empowerment, and resilience.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show hosted by Rudy Mawer features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Rosie will discuss her evolution from a top-tier real estate professional to the founder of MsREMAX Inc., DivorceHome.com, and Gary’s Wish Foundation—three powerful initiatives aimed at reshaping industries and providing support where it’s needed most. With a strong background in real estate, business innovation, and philanthropy, Rosie’s story is a testament to perseverance, adaptability, and turning challenges into opportunities."I believe that life’s struggles are meant to shape us, not break us. Every setback I’ve faced has led me to build something that serves a greater purpose," Rosie shares in her episode.As a Certified Divorce Real Estate Expert (CDREE), Rosie recognized the emotional and logistical challenges of divorce and created DivorceHome.com, Canada’s first divorce resource marketplace. The platform is dedicated to helping individuals navigate the complexities of separation with access to real estate solutions, legal guidance, and mental health support.Rosie’s entrepreneurial spirit also led to the creation of MsREMAX, a pioneering global real estate network showcasing and empowering women in the industry. This elite community connects high-achieving female realtors across international markets, fostering collaboration, mentorship, and business expansion.In honor of her late friend’s passion for helping the homeless, Rosie launched Gary’s Wish Foundation, which partners with landscaping companies to provide job opportunities for those in need. This initiative is dedicated to restoring dignity, stability, and purpose to individuals experiencing homelessness, reinforcing Rosie’s commitment to social impact.Her Legacy Makers TV episode will give viewers a raw and heartfelt look into her journey—her struggles, victories, and the fearless mindset that allowed her to overcome personal and professional hardships. Rosie’s story is one of empowerment, showing that resilience and purpose can lead to groundbreaking innovation and meaningful change.Legacy Makers TV provides a stage for leaders like Rosie Gimeno to inspire audiences with their transformational work. Her episode will encourage viewers to embrace adversity as a stepping stone, build businesses with heart, and create a lasting impact in their communities.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/rosie-gimeno

