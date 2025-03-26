Joanna Couch Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Her Story of Soap, Faith, and Building a Business That Gives Back

FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly welcomes Joanna Couch, founder of The Soap Gal, The Bubble Factory, and the soon-to-launch Maker’s Haven, to share her journey of turning handmade soap into a nationwide movement of purpose-driven entrepreneurship.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode Joanna shares how her company, specializing in small-batch, cold-process soaps and natural body products contributes to her real, deeper mission: to empower other makers to grow their dreams into sustainable businesses built on integrity, faith, and community."I always say, ‘Lather, Rinse, Profit, Repeat’—but what I really mean is, build something that matters," Joanna shares. “Your story, your faith, your resilience—that’s what sets your brand apart.”Joanna’s episode will premiere soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on all major platforms.Learn more at: https://www.legacymakerstv.com/joanna-r-couch

