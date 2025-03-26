Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent
TORONTO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- THOMAS ROCHELET (Montréal, QC) shocked the crowd with his head-turning aerial performance.
- GERRARDON (Tokyo, Japan) had the audience and judges filled with laughter while introducing their “new sport.” Shania Twain even got on stage to give it a try herself!
- Howie surprised TTC Bus Driver JONATHAN POOLEY (Paris, ON) with an opportunity to perform on the CGT stage. Jonathan sang his heart out during a cover of “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims and received a standing ovation from the crowd.
- MONTREAL TRIO (Montréal, QC) used optical illusions and their magical background to stun and entertain the judges.
- Howie hit his Golden Buzzer for singer DEEDEE AUSTIN (Abegweit First Nation, PEI) after she captivated audiences with her powerful original song, “Buried Truth”, a deeply moving tribute to the Indigenous Canadian experience.
Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, March 25)
ERIC MANUEL – Singer
Navarre, FL
ERIC MANUEL – Singer
Navarre, FL
THOMAS ROCHELET – Variety
Montréal, QC
THOMAS ROCHELET – Variety
Montréal, QC
MAPLE STAR & SWIFT – Variety
Toronto, ON
MICAH THE VELAWESOMERAPTOR – Variety
Acton, ON
GERRARDON – Variety
Tokyo, Japan
GERRARDON – Variety
Tokyo, Japan
JONATHAN POOLEY – Singer
Paris, ON
JONATHAN POOLEY – Singer
Paris, ON
CAROLINE STOKES – Variety
Edmonton, AB
MONTREAL TRIO – Variety
Montréal, QC
MONTREAL TRIO – Variety
Montréal, QC
DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician
Abegweit First Nation, PEI
Check Out DEEDEE AUSTIN’s Performance
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 1)
MAHIRO – Variety
Fukuoka, Japan
VALERIE BOYLE – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
902 CREW – Dance
Charlottetown, PEI
ADA VOX – Variety
San Antonio, TX
CARSON & TAYLOR – Magic
Sarnia, ON
JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician
Butlerville, NL
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
