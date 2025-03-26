Mike Patrick & Keith Duke Join Legacy Makers TV to Share Their Inspiring Journey from BlueCollar Roots to Eco-Innovation

FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV is proud to feature Michael Patrick and Keith Duke, co-founders of Vital Coat Sealers and Coatings.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In their episode, Mike and Keith share lessons from starting their company, Vital Coat, and how it began in a garage. Fuelled by their concerns over toxic building materials and environmental impact, the duo set out to create a better wood treatment—one that was eco-conscious, effective, and accessible."Legacy isn't about how loud your name is—it’s about the quiet impact of doing things right," Keith shares. “We built this company from sweat, setbacks, and second chances.”.Catch Mike and Keith’s episode soon on Inside Success Network, streaming across all major platforms.To learn more, visit https://www.legacymakerstv.com/keith-duke

