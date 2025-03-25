South Australians better off after federal budget

Release date: 26/03/25

South Australians will get more help to combat rising cost of living with the Albanese Government announcing tax cuts and energy bill relief in the Federal Budget.

New tax cuts will see the existing 16 per cent tax rate (for income between $18,201 and $45,000) reduced to 15 per cent from July 2026 and then 14 per cent from July 2027.

This is expected to save Australians up to $268 in 2026-27 and up to $536 per annum from 2027-28.

All households and small businesses in South Australia will receive the $150 energy bill relief.

South Australia has received well above its population share for infrastructure funding. SA will receive 11.2 per cent of the Infrastructure Investment Program funding, despite SA having approximately 7 per cent of national population.

The total infrastructure spend investment in SA is $7.9 billion between 2024-25 and 2028-29 with the Torrens to Darlington North-South upgrade the focus.

The budget also includes $125 million to remove the level crossing on Curtis Road at Munno Para and $12 million for the Port Augusta Wharf.

The Malinauskas Government also welcomes:

$2.4 billion joint investment to secure the long-term future of the Whyalla Steelworks.

$10,000 in financial incentives for apprentices in housing construction trades from July 2025

Three additional Medicare Urgent Care Clinics to open in SA

The Federal Government’s investment in bulk billing is estimated to result in an additional 1.5 million bulk billed GP visits each year in SA which could save South Australians between $154 and $449 per year.

SA will benefit from an upwards revision to GST grants with an additional $189 million this year and $92 million in 2025-26 compared to estimates in the state’s Mid Year Budget Review.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This budget will help all South Australians with tax cuts, energy bill relief and more bulk billed GP visits to save every household money.

South Australia is getting more than its fair share in future infrastructure funding, given the future spend on the north-south corridor.

The investment to reduce congestion on Curtis Road and remove the level crossing will be a welcome relief to the thousands of frustrated motorists who use that important road every day.

The Malinauskas Labor Government recognises the considerable commitment the Albanese Government has previously made to ensure the long-term future of the Whyalla Steelworks.