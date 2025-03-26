New Phoenix Biltmore Luxury Condo Listing Presented by The Araizas Real Estate Team

Homes for sale in Phoenix Roof top pool views of downtown Phoenix The Residences At 2211 Camelback

A rare chance to own a luxury high-rise condo in Phoenix’s prestigious Biltmore area—2211 E Camelback Rd #306 offers elegance, comfort, and stunning views.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury High-Rise Condo for Sale in Biltmore Phoenix – 2211 E Camelback Rd #306Presented by The Araizas Real Estate Team | Phoenix Luxury Real Estate ExpertsA rare opportunity to own a luxury residence in one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Phoenix, Arizona real estate has arrived. Located in the prestigious Biltmore area, 2211 E Camelback Rd #306 is a stunning high-rise condo in Phoenix that combines elegance, convenience, and breathtaking views.This sophisticated luxury condominium for sale in Phoenix features floor-to-ceiling windows that frame panoramic views of the city and surrounding mountains. Designed with exceptional craftsmanship, the home includes upscale finishes, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, and a spacious primary suite. The open-concept layout is perfect for entertaining, while the private balcony offers the perfect spot to enjoy iconic Arizona sunsets.Among the most sought-after homes for sale in 85016, this property stands out for its prime location and resort-style amenities. Residents enjoy exclusive access to a rooftop pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, private lounge, 24/7 concierge, and secure garage parking.Just steps from Biltmore Fashion Park, fine dining, and premier golf courses, this luxury condo offers the ideal balance of urban living and refined relaxation.Looking to sell your home fast in Phoenix? Trust The Araizas Real Estate Team, your go-to experts for Phoenix luxury homes, Biltmore real estate, and high-end condo sales in Phoenix.The Araizas Real Estate Team offers generations of local expertise, guiding clients through every step of the real estate journey with confidence and clarity. A standout advantage of working with The Araizas is their proven, strategic marketing approach. Arthur Araiza, a leading team member, brings over 12 years of experience in the marketing industry, having successfully run his own firm. His background in branding, digital advertising, and targeted outreach ensures every listing reaches the right buyers—fast. This powerful combination of real estate insight and marketing savvy helps sellers achieve top dollar and quicker closings.

