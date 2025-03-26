Atena Pegler Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Her Disruptive AI Vision and Unstoppable Entrepreneurial Journey

FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly welcomes Atena Pegler, visionary founder of AIpreneurs and Risk Free Marketing, whose meteoric rise and AI-driven marketing innovations are redefining what’s possible for entrepreneurs worldwide.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.Atena’s episode is a bold masterclass in reinvention, resilience, and revolutionary thinking.“I don’t build businesses—I build legacies,” Atena shares in her episode. “My mission is to impact one million entrepreneurs by 2025. This isn’t just about money. It’s about rewriting the future—for families, communities, and generations.”Her flagship platform, AIpreneurs Business Lab simplifies complex marketing into automated, high-converting systems—making success accessible for creators, coaches, and small business owners worldwide. .Her story premieres soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on major platforms.To learn more, visit 👉 www.legacymakerstv.com/atena-pegler

