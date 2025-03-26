Gary Oppenheimer Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share a Groundbreaking Approach to Ending Food Waste and Hunger

FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV is proud to feature Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, a nonprofit transforming America’s fight against hunger and food waste.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show hosted by Rudy Mawer features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.Gary’s episode offers a compelling look into how one gardener’s surplus harvest sparked a nationwide movement. He created AmpleHarvest.org, a scalable, logistics-free solution that connects over 62 million gardeners with 8,300 food pantries across 5,600 communities—including Native American reservations—all without adding cost to communities or waste to landfills.“What if solving hunger didn’t mean buying more food—but simply using the food we already have?” Gary asks in his episode. “That’s the power of AmpleHarvest.org.”Gary’s episode will premiere soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on major platforms.In the meantime, visit 👉 https://www.legacymakerstv.com/gary-oppenheimer

