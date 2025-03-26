September Club Announces Production of Documentary on Entrepreneur and Cheerleading Pioneer Jeff Webb

Production has begun on a feature documentary about Jeff Webb, the pioneering entrepreneur who turned Varsity Spirit into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning documentary production company, September Club , has begun production on a feature documentary chronicling the life and career of Jeff Webb, the pioneering entrepreneur who transformed cheerleading into a global sport and entertainment phenomenon, building Varsity Spirit into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.The film will chronicle Webb’s relentless journey—from the brink of bankruptcy to the pinnacle of global success—as he fought to legitimize cheerleading in the face of skepticism, financial struggles, and industry resistance. His perseverance ultimately led to the sport’s recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), cementing its place on the world stage."Jeff Webb’s story is one of not only groundbreaking entrepreneurship and vision, but incredible grit and leadership over four decades of trials and tribulations," said Jeremy Coon, Executive Producer and Founder of September Club. "His ability to turn an emerging youth activity into a dominant global sport is an extraordinary business and cultural achievement. We are excited to capture that journey on film."The documentary will feature exclusive interviews, never-before-seen archival footage, and behind-the-scenes insights into how Webb built Varsity Spirit from a one-man operation into a global power, while simultaneously expanding the sport to 120 countries and full Olympic recognition.Production is currently underway, with further details, including distribution platforms and premiere dates, being announced in the coming months.About September ClubSeptember Club is an editorial-driven production company specializing in documentaries, ranging from feature films to digital shorts and docu-series. With a portfolio that includes collaborations with Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN Films, September Club's work has been featured at prestigious film festivals such as Sundance, Toronto, Venice, Cannes, and SXSW. The company's dedication to authentic storytelling has established it as a leader in the documentary film industry. Visit september.club for more information.

