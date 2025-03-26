Empowering Girls and Women: UNITAR and Monaco Celebrate 30 Years of Advancing Gender Equality

Mrs. Macarena Cotelo, Director of Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Programmes at the Foundation for Social Promotion (FPS), shared compelling case studies from Guatemala, Ethiopia, India, and Jordan. Her presentation demonstrated how the FPS’s locally rooted, partnership-based approach has led to meaningful changes in the lives of countless women over the past three decades.

“Empowering Girls & Women: 30 Years Promoting Equality” reaffirmed the shared commitment of Monaco, UNITAR, and global partners to advancing gender equality and called for renewed momentum as the world continues to strive toward the goals of inclusive leadership, equal opportunity, and sustainable development for all.