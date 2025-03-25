Newmont Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; April 1, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Newmont Corporation ("Newmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: NEM) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between February 22, 2024 and October 23, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Newmont investors have until April 1, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the complaint, on October 23, 2024, Newmont issued a press release reporting disappointing third-quarter 2024 EBITDA results, along with declines in production and rising operating costs. Notably, the company disclosed that mining operations at its two Tier 1 assets would produce less than previously forecasted while incurring higher costs. Following this news, Newmont’s stock price dropped from $57.74 per share at market close on October 23, 2024, to $49.25 per share on October 24, 2024.

