Tell your MP that mental health waiting lists must be prioritised.

We need your help to ensure that the government takes action on mental health waiting lists.

In January, the government shared its Plan for Change. It pledged to cut NHS waiting times but excluded mental health waiting lists from its targets. Right now, people are eight times more likely to wait over 18 months for mental health care than for physical health care.

Will you email your MP to make sure that mental health waiting lists are not ignored?

Last year, we found that four in five people waiting for mental health care felt that their health deteriorated whilst they waited for treatment. Long waits can have devastating consequences on people's lives and should not be the reality for people seeking essential support.

Additionally, the government's drive to get more people into work cannot succeed with mental health waiting lists in their current state. Reducing waiting times will do much more to help people than benefit cuts will.

The government has promised to "give mental health the same attention and focus as physical health". Let's hold them to this promise.

