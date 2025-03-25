Commission on Judicial Performance Elects Lisa Lench, LASC Judge, as Chairperson

Lench, who has served on the commission since 2019, succeeds college professor Michael Moodian, whose term ended Feb. 28. She has served on the Superior Court since 2002, an appointee of then-Gov. Gray Davis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.