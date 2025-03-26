Jim Marter Issues Statement on Comments Made by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Calls on Congresswoman Underwood to Denounce

Jim Marter, Republican for Congress IL-14 Jim Marter for Congress

I want the disabled community and their loved ones to know that I respect them and am on their side. I will always advocate for compassion, respect, and common decency.” — Jim Marter, Republican Candidate for Congress, IL-14

OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Marter, Republican candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 14th District, is calling on Congresswoman Lauren Underwood to publicly condemn the offensive and insensitive remarks made by her close friend, Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett.During a recent speech, at the Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles dinner on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Rep. Crockett referred to Texas Governor Greg Abbott as “Governor Hot Wheels.” Abbott is paralyzed below the waist and has used a wheelchair for over 40 years.Jim Marter said in his statement, “Congresswoman Crockett’s comment was deeply disrespectful to Governor Abbott and hurtful to the entire disabled community. People's disabilities are not a laughing matter and this type of thing has no place in civil discourse."Marter is calling on Congresswoman Underwood to condemn these remarks and stand with the handicapped community.“As a leader, Rep. Underwood has a duty to denounce such offensive language. Her silence would signal tacit approval. I ask her to make it clear whether she believes it is acceptable for her friends and colleagues to demean individuals with disabilities,” Marter stated.On behalf of the handicapped community and all who value dignity and respect, Marter pledged his support. “I want the disabled community and their loved ones to know that I respect them and am on their side. I will always advocate for compassion, respect, and common decency. It’s time for Congresswoman Underwood to do the same – unless she believes statements like this are acceptable in public discourse.”Marter concluded by reaffirming his commitment to representing the values of Illinois’ 14th District. “We need leaders who will unite, not divide. Mocking someone’s disability is beneath the dignity of the office. I call on Rep. Underwood to make it clear where she stands. The fine people of Illinois’ 14th District know where I stand.”Jim Marter is a principled conservative and Republican candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 14th District. A small business owner, husband, and father, Marter is dedicated to defending constitutional liberties, promoting fiscal responsibility, and restoring integrity in Washington. With a strong record of advocating for individual freedom, family values, and government accountability, he is committed to representing the voices and values of the people of IL-14. To learn more about his campaign, visit www.marter4congress.us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.