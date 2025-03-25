CISO Global Announces Pay Off of Highest-Interest Debt, Extends $7M in Convertible Notes

Scottsdale, Ariz., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, announced it has successfully paid off its highest-interest loans as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and improve operational efficiency.

To further financial stability, CISO Global has also secured extensions on convertible notes totaling $7 million. These notes are held by long-standing partners with close relationships with the company, reflecting continued confidence in the long-term vision and stability of the business.

“Clearing the company’s highest-interest debt removes a significant obstacle to our growth,” said Deb Smith, Chief Financial Officer of CISO Global. “With this burden lifted, we’ve improved our cash flow, giving us the flexibility to accelerate our shift into a more profitable, software-first business model.”

These financial moves come as CISO Global continues to right-size the organization, setting the stage for the Company’s ongoing transition into a high-margin, software-led and services-supported model. With a revitalized balance sheet and a sharpened strategic focus, CISO Global continues to demonstrate its commitment to redefine the cybersecurity landscape while focusing on sustained revenue growth.

About CISO Global, Inc.

CISO Global, Inc. is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, CISO Global offers tailored services to ensure the security and compliance of its clients' digital assets.

Organizations seeking guidance on CMMC compliance and cybersecurity best practices can rely on CISO Global’s expertise. For more information, please visit ciso.inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered security software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our expectation that short-term, high-interest loans will be paid off; our belief that payment of these loans strengthens our balance sheet and improves our operational efficiency; our expectation of securing extensions on seven million dollars of convertibles notes; our belief that these notes are held by long-standing partners with close relationships with the company; our belief that these extensions reflect continued confidence in the long-term vision and stability of our business; our belief that payment of the high-interest debt removes an obstacle to our growth; our belief that our cash flow has improved and that we have the flexibility to shift into a profitable, software-first business model; our belief that we are right-sizing; our belief that we are transitioning into a high-margin, software-led and services-supported model; our commitment to focusing on sustained revenue growth; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients and are an innovator in enterprise cybersecurity. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Hilary Meyers

hilary.meyers@ciso.inc

(480) 389-3444

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.