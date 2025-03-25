Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Participation in Virtual Investor Conference on March 27th

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (OTCQX: OILSF) (“Saturn” or the “Company”), a light oil-weighted producer focused on unlocking value through the development of assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta, today announces that on March 27th, 2025, the Company will be participating in a live, online oil and gas investor conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com. Saturn invites individual and institutional investors, analysts and advisors to attend, with access details outlined below.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

The conference will include a presentation from members of Saturn’s leadership team, followed by a live, interactive Q&A with participants. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available subsequent to the event, with the replay link posted on Saturn’s website. Requests for 1x1 meetings with the Company can be made through the conference portal.

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 10:30 am MT (12:30 pm ET)

10:30 am MT (12:30 pm ET) Event Link: Register Here



It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. More information about the event is available at this link.

ABOUT SATURN OIL & GAS INC.

Saturn is a returns-driven Canadian energy company focused on the efficient and innovative development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy targeting accretive and complementary opportunities. The Company’s portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta provide a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an entrepreneurial and ESG-focused culture, Saturn’s goal is to increase per share reserves, production and cash flow at an attractive return on invested capital. The Company’s shares are listed for trading on the TSX under ticker ‘SOIL’, and on the OTCQX under the ticker ‘OILSF’. Further information and our corporate presentation are available on Saturn’s website at www.saturnoil.com.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACTS

John Jeffrey, MBA – Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (587) 392-7900

www.saturnoil.com

Cindy Gray, MBA – VP Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (587) 392-7900

info@saturnoil.com

ABOUT VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCES®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCES CONTACT DETAILS

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

